Houston's first non-toxic nail salon freshens up River Oaks with 'clean' manis, pedis, massages and more

A posh Heights-area salon has set up shop in River Oaks. Paloma, a local brand that offers clean treatments and bills itself as “Houston’s first non-toxic nail salon,” has opened a jewel box location at Avalon Center (2606 Westheimer Rd.).

Visitors can expect facials, massages, waxing, and manicure-pedicure nail services. Inside, the salon boasts seven pedicure stations, four manicure-specific stations, a facial room, and a massage room.

Paloma seeks to differentiate itself from typical spas by avoiding toxic chemicals such as dibutyl phthalate (DBP), toluene, formaldehyde, and others — creating an “odorless environment,” per owner Maryam Naderi. Resin basins replace the typical tubs to create a bacteria-free environment.

While catering to an upscale clientele in The Heights and now River Oaks, Naderi intentionally sets prices at a “reasonable” rate. For example, The Pronto mani-pedi (perfect for the lunch hour rush) is $25, while The Standard, a classic mani-pedi, runs $35-$50. The All In runs $45-$65, The Paloma — a polish-less treatment — is ideal for men ($40-$55), while the appropriately named Petite is primed for kids.

Those looking for nail fillers will enjoy Power Gel, billed as a healthier alternative to acrylic and dip. Power Gel treatments (starting at $75) typically last two to three weeks 2-3 weeks and require a regular reset. The treatment is popular with clients who avoid acrylic and dipping’s harmful chemicals, but still desire natural and strong fillers.

Massage (available for 50, 75, and 90 minutes) clients can look for reflexology, lymphatic drainage, prenatal, deep tissue, and classic Swedish. Add-ons include cupping and wood therapy.

As regulars know, Paloma has a loyal following in its original location in the always-hopping Heights Mercantile development.

---

Paloma - River Oaks; Avalon Center (2606 Westheimer Rd.); 9 and 10 am-7 pm daily. For more information, visit the official site.