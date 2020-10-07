Where to shop in Houston right now: 9 must-hit spots for October

Houstonians are enjoying the October weather, which offers a glimpse of cooler evenings mixed with sunny, 80-degree days. With that, as locals venture out, safety is key. This month, look to new face masks offering stylish ways to cover up, plus retailers benefiting breast cancer awareness month.

Look fab, stay safe, and hit these spots — here’s where to shop right now.

Accel Lifestyle

Known for its anti-stink fabric, the athletic wear brand quickly pivoted to producing face masks when the novel coronavirus hit. This week, they launched three new graphic face masks for men, women, and children. Sold individually or in packs of five, the Rock & Roll, Cat, and Mustache masks are available in white or black.

Additionally, Accel Lifestyle collaborated with the travel and lifestyle blog It’s Not Hou It’s Me to launch their new HOU face mask. Natalie Harms, (editor of our sister site, InnovationMap), and her blog partner in crime, Anastasia Hansen, designed this mask using water-based ink. “We picked this dynamic duo because their Texas pride runs as deep as the queso runs thick,” Amanda Cotler, Accel Lifestyle’s director of operations tells CultureMap.

Alantude

The Project Runway Season 18 alum has created a line of face masks exclusively for the Houston Museum of Natural Science. These fashion masks, inspired by the exhibits, are available for purchase in the museum’s gift shop or online, at museumstore.hmns.org.

Boomer Naturals

Celebrate Halloween safely with spooky masks from Boomer Naturals. Available in a range of sizes, from small to extra-large, these comfortable masks cover your nose and mouth with three layers. They are made from cotton and a polyester blend and infused with nano-silver fibers, which, says the company, provides extra protection. (Pro tip: Enter CULTUREMAP for a discount.)

Christina Greene

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, local jewelry designer Christina Greene McAllen launched two of her signature styles in rose quartz. During the month of October, 20 percent of sales from the Delicate Necklace and Cable bangle in Rose Quartz will benefit Susan G. Komen Houston.

DYI

The woman-owned and operated sport + streetwear apparel brand is going pink. Shop the DYI Goes Pink Collection during the entire month of October and a portion of the proceeds will benefit The Rose Houston whose mission is saving lives through quality breast health services, advocacy, and access to care for all.

Holiday Shopping Card

VICTORY, a volunteer brand of the American Cancer Society, is hosting an online auction to help those battling the disease. The online auction, which begins Thursday, October 15 at 12 pm and ends Sunday, October 18 at 12 pm, kicks off the annual Holiday Shopping Card. Over the past 23 years, the women of VICTORY have raised more than $17.2 million through the sale of the Holiday Shopping Card.

From October 22 to November 1, Houstonians who purchase a Holiday Shopping Card will receive 20 percent off at more than 475 local retailers, including Zadok Jewelers, Tootsies, Elizabeth Anthony, and restaurants, such as Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse and Carrabba’s - The Original on Kirby. Houstonians can purchase the $75 Holiday Shopping Card today with 100 percent of sales benefiting the American Cancer Society.

leMel

Shop the timeless jewelry brand’s Pink Collection all month long and leMel will donate 10 percent from all proceeds to Bright Pink, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to the prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer in young women.

Tecovas

The Austin-based cowboy boot and leather accessories brand is opening its second Houston-area store on Friday, October 9. Located in The Woodlands at 9595 Six Pines Dr., space 550, this marks the brand’s tenth retail location, and fifth of 2020. The brand opened its first Houston outpost in Rice Village last November. Expect to shop boots, bags, apparel, and accessories. Additionally, shoppers can personalize their purchases through complimentary custom leather debossing and refresh past purchases through complimentary boot shines.

Tenenbaum Jewelers

Throughout the month of October, the antique and estate jewelry store will donate 10 percent of all L.Klein purchases to the Memorial Hermann Foundation. The foundation benefits early detection and outreach programs at the largest health system in southeast Texas, including the Bobetta C. Lindig Breast Care Center at Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.