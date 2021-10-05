Where to shop in Houston right now: 8 must-hit spots for October

It’s fall, y’all. Temperatures are starting to cool off in the early mornings and late evenings, and we couldn’t be happier to pull out our fall wardrobes.

This month, look to a local star introducing some totally comfy hoodies, a fine jewelry collection launch, trunk shows, shopping for a cause for breast cancer awareness, and more.

Christina Greene

Houston’s favorite turquoise designer is launching a fine jewelry collection Thursday, October 7. A first for the brand, the fine jewelry collection is a nod to her Texas roots and serves as an elevated extension to her current line. Expect statement and chic rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets in the brand’s signature turquoise stone, accented with diamonds, and set in solid 14-karat gold.

Elizabeth Anthony

Shop the Talbot Runhof Resort/Spring 2022 collection Thursday, October 14-Saturday, October 16.

Elizabeth Anthony is adding Fernando Jorge’s fine jewelry line to its collection. Using Brazilian sourced and hand-carved gemstones, the sculptural jewelry is both elegant and modern. Shop the stunning pieces Thursday, October 21 and Friday, October 22.

Meet Catherine Regehr and her daughter, Eva, during the Resort/Spring 2022 trunk show Thursday, October 28-Saturday, October 30. Regehr is known for her exquisite detail, couture-level craftsmanship, impeccable laser-cutting, and beadwork.

Exiza

As CultureMap was first to report, Reagan Bregman launched her ethical athleisure line mid-August with a core collection of pieces designed to feel like a second skin. Recently, she launched a limited-edition hoodie in two colors, light blue and cream. The oversized fit features, “Love Yourself” on the back, which Bregman says is what the brand stands for: activity as a form of self-care, loving yourself, and the skin you are in.

Jardín

Houstonians can now eat, sip, and shop at one of Montrose’s favorite neighborhood dining destinations. Jardín is a newly opened boutique and flower shop located at 2608 Dunlavy St. Owners Dan Fergus, Isabel Wilson, Holly Hughes, and Emily Chambers aim to bring a diverse set of products, including home décor, apparel, and floral arrangements.

Kendra Scott

This month, Texas-based jewelry brand Kendra Scott is donating 20 percent from purchases from her breast cancer suite items. Scott is also donating 50 percent from the purchase of the breast cancer charms, up to a total gift of $150,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Fund (BCRF).

In October 2016, Scott lost her dear friend to metastatic breast cancer, and ever since, she has been on a mission to support research for a cure. To date, Scott has donated more than $800,000 to BCRF, of which shoppers have helped raise $507,148.

La Vie Style House

The Dallas-based luxury caftan and wrap brand is set to open its first Houston boutique this month. Located in the swanky River Oaks District, the caftans are handmade in the U.S. The strong craftsmanship and luxe details in the caftans are loved by celebs like Katy Perry and Chrissy Teigen.

Live Tinted

Influencer-turned-beauty CEO, and Sugar Land native, Deepica Mutyala’s inclusive beauty brand Live Tinted launched at Ulta, online and in more than 400 physical stores. The brand consists of eye, lip, and cheek products designed for women of color. Live Tinted is the first South-Asian makeup label to be stocked at Ulta Beauty.

Source Vitál

The natural skin, body, and aromatherapy brand is teaming up with The Rose this month. On products included in The Rose campaign, Source Vitál will donate $1 per item sold to breast cancer imaging. Additionally, those who purchase the Deozein Natural Deodorant will receive a “Rosey Ticket” to be entered into a drawing for a 50 percent discount and a $250 donation to The Rose in their name.

“We feel strongly that what The Rose is doing in advancing pre-screening and early detection is saving lives in our community and beyond, and what’s more important than that,” Source Vitál CEO Paul Colgin tells CultureMap.