Houston's favorite turquoise jewelry designer unveils fine jewelry collection

Christina Greene-McAllen has a lot to celebrate lately: her jewelry brand’s, Christina Greene, first retail brick and mortar sore; counting Nordstrom as a stockist; and now, her fine jewelry line, which launches Thursday, October 7.

Launching just in time for the holiday season (the last day to order in time for Christmas delivery is Saturday, October 30), the first-ever fine jewelry collection is a nod to her Texas roots.

Serving as an elevated extension to her current line, the fine jewelry collection celebrates the uniqueness of the turquoise gemstone.

Greene-McAllen was inspired to create a fine jewelry collection when she designed the eponymous Christina Crystal Earrings for her rehearsal dinner two years ago.

Houstonians and fans of the brand can expect statement and chic rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets in the brand’s signature turquoise stone, accented with diamonds, and set in solid 14-karat gold.

Pieces range from $450 to $1,800. The fine jewelry collection is available in the brand’s new Rice Village boutique, online, and at select retailers nationwide.

Crafted with turquoise sourced from Arizona, each stone is a beautiful shade of sky blue and free of matrix patterns and other common imperfections. Each style is adorned with conflict-free white diamonds, which add a refinement not featured in previous collections.

“This collection is classic enough to be passed from generation to generation yet simple enough to enjoy for all of life’s special moments,” said founder and designer Greene-McAllen in a release.