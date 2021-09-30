Lush new medical-based spa boasting surgery-free facelifts rejuvenates Bellaire

Houstonians can now reach their ultimate beauty goals at the newly opened luxury boutique med spa in Bellaire. Former nurse Krystal Roney-Smith, M.S.N., RN, FNP-C, followed her passion for beauty and aesthetics, founding Lush RX Med Spa, located at 4914 Bissonnet St.



The 2,300 square-foot-space provides a chic and calming oasis, and features three treatment rooms with high-end patient chairs, offering clients the ultimate comfortable setting while receiving treatments.

This Black-owned, female-run business offers an array of non-invasive aesthetic and rejuvenation services, including anti-aging treatments, facials, Botox, and fillers, per press materials.

Those seeking a plump and round booty can take advantage of one of the speciality treatments, the ‘Booty Enhancement,’ which uses Sculptra injections to lift and tighten without risks of a surgical augmentation.

Clients can expect to see Polydioxanone (PDO) Threading on the menu. It’s similar to a facelift but without the knife. PDO is one of the most talked about treatments in aesthetic medicine and involves temporary sutures that subtly but visibly “lift” the face and help tighten the skin.

Additional services include lasers to remove unwanted hair or tattoos and Kybella, the first and only FDA-approved injectable to improve the look of submental fullness beneath the chin by permanently destroying fat cells.

“The biggest advantage of my role as a nurse injector is the instant gratification,” said Roney-Smith in a release. “I take pride in the boost of confidence that my clients receive after each treatment.”

Guests receive a free consultation before any procedure or services are performed. Lush RX also provides a one day injection certification class on the weekends that can also be followed up by their mentor program for anyone looking for more one-on-one time to observe.



Roney-Smith brings serious cred to her business. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Texas School of Nursing at Tyler in 2004, and received a Master of Science in Nursing, graduating as a Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society member from Prairie View A&M University School of Nursing in Houston in 2015. In 2015, she earned a Master of Science in Nursing to become a nurse practitioner with the Memorial Hermann Health System and HerKare.

---



Lush RX Med Spa; 4914 Bissonnet St. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9am-6pm; Tuesday, 9 am-3 pm, and Saturday, 10 am-3 pm.