Where to shop in Houston right now: 12 must-hit spots for September

In Houston, it can be a difficult to get into that fall vibe when temps are hovering in the 90s; luckily, there is so much to look forward to before we have to take out our sweaters and boots.

Shopping for college football looks, back-to-school fits, event and gala season, and new seasonal pieces makes kissing summer goodbye a little easier.

With that in mind, we've curated a list of boutiques, products, and markets. Consider this a handpicked edit of the best in Houston this month.

Christy Lynn Collection

Christy Lynn dropped her Fall '22 collection with a buzzy runway show at Hotel Zaza Memorial City. Ready-to-wear items for this season include her famed hand-painted and restored floral prints, sensuous silks and lace from Italy and France. The brand's color pallet for this season is hues of plum with creams, whites and pops of fun prints. Fans of the brand can get their hands on her newest frocks online or at her Montrose atelier.

Elizabeth Anthony

Beginning September 22 and lasting through the 28th, Uptown Park's luxury women's boutique will host seven trunk shows. Featuring brands including Fabiana Filippi, Christine A. Moore, Akris Punto, Safiyaa and Sydney Evan, shoppers can get an up-close look at this Fall's 2022 Collections and a preview of what is to come for Spring 2023.

In addition, Lourdes Chavez will make a personal appearance at the store's debut of her Spring 2023 Collection on September 23. Chris Davies will also visit the store on September 22 with his fine jewelry collection trunk show.

Gorjana

The weather is cooling down, giving shoppers an excuse to enjoy walking and shopping at the Montrose Collective. Gojana, one of the development's newest jewelry stores, recently launched its Gemstone Studded Ring Collection. The rings, designed to be stacked and worn in multiples, feature aquamarine, morganite, white sapphire and opal.

Have a Nice Day Market and Feel Good Market

The Ion is hosting two markets in September, starting with the Feel Good Market series on Thursday, September 1, from 5 pm to 8 pm. The evening market will feature a selection of Feel Good Group's favorite makers from across the Houston area. Next is the Have a Nice Day Market on Sunday, September 18, from 4 pm to 8 pm. The market is free to attend and will feature BIPOC makers, creators, and causes.

Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott is kicking off her nine-stop U.S. Born to Shine book tour in her CityCentre location with a meet-and-greet and book signing. Tickets to the event include a copy of Born to Shine: Do Good, Find Your Joy, and Build a Life You Love, a meet and greet with Kendra, an exclusive tote bag, and more. Tickets for the select event are available here.

Krigler

Ultra high-end perfume house Krigler wants to whisk clients away to the snow capped peaks of Colorado with their latest fragrance, Good Fir 11. Inspired by the evergreens, the perfume has a fresh cologne-like scent. Krigler, a staple of the elite, has been worn by the likes of Jackie Kennedy, Audrey Hepburn, and Grace Kelly and can be purchased at The Four Seasons Houston.

Lululemon

Lululemon is debuting its first-ever Houston 10K on Saturday, November 13, and the brand is making sure racers feel the lululemon love for participating. Those who lace up and run will get a 25-percent discount to shop in any Houston location during race week and receive exclusive access to a capsule collection of 10K products made to commemorate the inaugural race and a bevy of pre and post-race amenities. Registration is open now through race day.

Saturday Silks x Home Themed Home

College football season is here, and everyone knows that aside from tailgating, getting dressed for it is the only thing better than the actual game. Saturday Silks designs gameday scarves and twillies made from 100-percent silk — the perfect accessory for any football fit. The Houston-based company teamed up this football season with another hometown favorite for the ultimate gameday collab. Home Themed Home x Saturday Silks offers gameday door hangers inspired by your favorite college teams. This limited edition collection is available for purchase online.

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Afterglow

Keep that summer glow on repeat through the fall with Sunday Riley's award-winning C.E.O. Afterglow. Skin care enthusiasts can’t get enough of the Houston-based company’s recently debuted moisturizer. The brightening Vitamin C gel cream promises to provide natural radiance and 24 hours of continuous hydration. C.E.O. Afterglow is available online or in-store at Sephora and Ulta.

Taft

Bespoke men's shoe store Taft just dropped its first-ever penny loafer. The handcrafted Fitz Loafers are great for fall dressing and are available in two colors - Blue Check and Champagne. M-K-T- Heights shoppers can also check out their best-selling Mack Boot, which recently debuted its newest color in time for the fall season.

Teressa Foglia

Add a felt hat from milliner Teressa Foglia to any summer look, and elevate it to the perfect fall ensemble. Known for her custom hats worn by celebrities and featured on the pages of Vogue, Foglia's fall hats come in a creamy palette featuring neutrals and soft blues. In addition to custom designs, the River Oaks District atelier and retail store offers a bespoke, ready-to-wear collection in-store and online. The designers will be on-site September 26-29 for custom orders.

The Golden Thread

TikTok's viral 'Bama Rush proves that sororities are serious business. Now shoppers can purchase everything sorority related at The Golden Thread, which offers customizable sorority jewelry, including bracelets and necklaces. The Memorial area boutique also has a line of college football accessories, including customizable bracelets, necklaces, earrings and accessories.