7 luscious, low-may lipsticks every Houstonian needs for that perfect pout

This season’s on-trend makeup look is low maintenance and high impact. Think lip balms with extra hydration and SPF, low-effort lip stains or lipstick reminiscent of your favorite Disney Princess. (We see you, Moana! Read on for more on her.)

To celebrate National Lipstick Day on Friday, July 29, we’ve curated a list of seven lip products worth adding to your rotation. Don’t worry about heat and humidity melting away your color of choice; these summer 2022 makeup picks are hot-weather friendly.

Shop from well-known Houston makeup artists or go national with must-have brands to keep those luscious lips hydrated, low-may, and on-point.

Longwear Lipcolor

Jentry Kelley; $27

Houston’s favorite makeup maven, Jentry Kelley, spun her magic and created a lip color that stays on for hours without having to reapply. Available in 11 rich shades with names like Skinny dip, Nosey Rosey and Azalea Trail, her lip products promise to go on ultra-light with a touch of shimmer. Jentry makes it easy to get your hands on her products by shopping online or in her seven Houston-area locations.

Vitamin C Lip Balm

Makeup by Mari; $22

Perfect for those who want a hint of color and the ultimate in lip protection, Houston makeup artist and entrepreneur Mari Metzler has you covered. Her coveted lip balm contains not only Vitamin C but also jojoba and avocado oils to keep hydration locked in. Mari’s full line of lip products are available online or in her Premier Aesthetics Houston boutique.

Crème à Lèvres Douce - Lip Gloss

artonitmakeup; $30

Ultra-glam Houston makeup artist Sergio Escalona’s lip glosses are made in small batches to ensure quality and freshness. Available in 10 shades and infused with antioxidants to protect from environmental damage, those in the know scoop them up from his San Felipe store or add to cart online.

MYX Blend Bar

$50 and up

Why not celebrate National Lipstick Day by creating a custom lip shade? Located in Rice Village, MYX Blend Bar will help you choose from different styles and shades of lipsticks to compliment your skin tone. Enhance your masterpiece with glitter, vitamins, SPF, or anti-aging treatments and pick the perfect custom packaging for your new bespoke product.

Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain

Fenty Beauty; $24

This first-ever lip stain from Rhianna’s Fenty Beauty sold out just as quickly as it launched. Unlike other lip stains that can leave lips dry and flaky, this oil-in-water formula goes on glossy for all-day hydration and a low-maintenance look. Available in four shades, snag one before they’re gone.

Brazilian Vegan Lip Tint

Eco Lips; $5.49

Made with ethically sourced babaçu and pracaxi oils along with cupuaçu butter, Eco Lips’ line of tinted lip balms moisturizes and protects. Fairtrade certified the fruity flavored balms provide matte coverage perfect for on-the-go use.

Moana, Pochahontoas, Rapunzel Lux Lipsticks

ColourPop; $10

ColourPop just dropped three additional colors of their nostalgic Disney Princess collection. Moana, Pocahontas, and Rapunzel now have shades in ColourPop’s iconic full-coverage set. These lightweight lipsticks are infused with jojoba and pomegranate seed butters that add extra hydration and softness for long-lasting wear.