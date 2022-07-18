America's biggest bridal extravaganza engages Houston in a weekend of inspo, giveaways, TikTok challenges, and more

Given the endless amount of Pinterest boards, Instagrammers, influencers, wedding planners, and more, Houston-area brides-to-be need little help in planning their big day. But for those looking for some in-person inspo, the biggest bridal planning showcase is back in Houston.

The Bridal Extravaganza Show returns to the George R. Brown Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday, July 23 and 24. Tickets, which range from $15 for general admission and $49 for VIP, are on sale now online.

A longtime favorite that dates back to 1983, the biannual event features more than 200 vendors that cater solely to the wedding industry. Thousands of visitors pack the George R. Brown for cake samples, décor, flowers, 13 fashion shows, multiple Instagram walls for selfies, speaker presentations on the latest bridal fashion and trends, and entertainment from Houston’s top wedding professionals, per a release.

New this year, vintage trucks and trailers will be transformed into drink and catering stations. Other new vendors include BachLit, which promises “the ultimate bachelorette party planning service,” and bachelorette party outfits from the And a Little Hope Boutique.

Also on the program is a “What You Need to Know Now!” wedding seminar for VIP Brides on Saturday and Sunday. The first 100 VIP Brides will also score signature swag bags with complimentary gifts from sponsors and vendors.

No detail is spared, from the getaway car to the honeymoon, wedding party, and more, and brides and couples will receive a digital list of all of their favorite vendors with a BrideScan app which allows engaged couples to connect with wedding professionals via a QR code.

Always a big draw, formal fashion shows hit the 60-foot runway stage all weekend. On Sunday from 3:45 pm– 5 pm, guests will be treated to an immersive fashion show experience for a grand finale.

Speaking of fashion, brides-to-be and their squads are encouraged to dress to impress on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, where they’ll join the show onstage to create a TikTok video. Bridal parties squads can also post pics on Instagram, tag @bridalextravaganza, and use #bridesquad2022. The bride squad with the most likes will win a travel card; winners will be announced on Monday, July 25.

As always, the show promises big giveaways for those tying the knot. Top prizes this year include romantic honeymoons, shopping sprees, a bachelorette weekend at the Westin of The Woodlands, a weekend escape at Deer Lake Lodge, and more.

-----

The Bridal Extravaganza Show; George R. Brown Convention Center; 1001 Avenida De Las Americas. Hours are 10 am-5 pm Saturday, and 11 am-5 pm Sunday, July 24. For tickets and more information, visit the official site.