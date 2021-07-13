Fabulous new pop-up blows into Houston offering perfect hair and face

Need to get both hair and makeup done for a special occasion — or just because? Look no further than the latest beauty partnership between Blo Blow Dry Bar — the nation’s original blow dry bar and the world’s largest blow dry franchise — and Blushington, a digital platform offering both live and virtual sessions with makeup artists.

Now, Houstonians can get in on the stylish collab with pop-ups in Montrose and The Woodlands. That means ladies can walk out with perfect hair and face — in one stop.

“As we invest in expanding our digital platform, forming strategic partnerships with synergistic brands such as Blo Blow Dry Bar gives us an opportunity to be present in brick-and-mortar locations while providing our partners with a unique in-store experience,” says Natasha Cornstein, CEO, Blushington in a release.

The traditional brick-and-mortar beauty destination quickly pivoted during the novel coronavirus pandemic, and with this partnership, it seeks to create engaging experiences throughout the U.S., including select locations in Houston.

“The pandemic has dramatically changed the way consumers shop for beauty products, with sampling and testing in stores no longer an option for many,” a representative for Blushington tells CultureMap.

Calling it the “centerpiece of the digital pivot,” the platform also recently launched Blushington Academy, which certifies makeup artists across the country.

“By providing Blo with our product assortment and upskilling their team through enrollment in Blushington Academy, we are all working together to focus on the best solutions for the customer,” Cornstein continues.

In addition to selling select in-store Blushington edits, the pop-up pilot provides Blo with the opportunity to drive incremental sales through its branded shop-in-shop on Blushington.com.

“We are excited to be launching a Blo x Blushington pop-up in select locations to give our guests an opportunity to experience ‘the Blushington way’ and to give the talented employees working at our franchised locations access to an enhanced educational opportunity,” says Vanessa Yakobson, CEO, Blo Blow Dry Bar in a release.

-----

Blo x Blushington is available at Blo Montrose, 3939 Montrose Blvd., Suite M; and Blo The Woodlands, 1925 Hughes Landing Blvd., Unit 500.