Esteemed Houston plastic surgeon opens chic national skincare destination in River Oaks

Previously only available online, at partner dermatologist offices and in Blue Mercury stores, SkinCeuticals, the advanced, professional-grade skincare brand backed by science, can now be found at the newly opened SkinCeuticals SkinLab.

The skincare destination offering physician-validated cosmetic services, in partnership with West Ave Plastic Surgery, is located at the Shops at Arrive River Oaks.

This location, led by esteemed Houston plastic surgeon Dr. Forrest Roth, is the third to open in the United States and the first to open with a plastic surgeon. The first SkinLab location opened in Napa, California in December 2019, in partnership with Dr. Karynne Duncan, followed by a second space in Stamford, Connecticut.

A graduate of Baylor College of Medicine in General Surgery and Plastic Surgery, Dr. Roth is a specialist in both reconstruction and aesthetics.

“My goal is to always offer my patients a personalized and accessible approach to aesthetics, and my philosophy overall is to treat them in a manner that is truly customized,” Dr. Roth said in a statement.

Houstonians can expect cutting-edge treatments, including injectables, lasers, and accessible aesthetic treatments in a relaxing, stress-free environment highlighted by Italian marble flooring, neutral accents, and floor to ceiling windows, designed by Houston-based interior designer Leslie Strauss.

SkinLab’s accessible aesthetic treatments deliver professional-grade results with minimal effort and downtime. Each treatment begins with an expert skincare consultation featuring the SkinCeuticals exclusive SkinScope LED diagnostic.

The three signature treatments include SkinSmooth, an LED micropeel paired with SkinCeuticals’ Phyto Corrective Gel, which is ideal for those seeking clear, smooth skin; SkinBright, a Hydrafacial and chemical peel treatment that will restore skin concerns to achieve brighter, even-looking skin; and SkinFirm, a microneedling treatment using the Hydrating B5 Gel, perfect for skin rejuvenation. Prices start at $150 with each treatment taking less than one hour.

A Dermablend Professional makeup finishing station is available for touchups following treatments.

Additionally, SkinLab will offer injectables such as neuromodulators and fillers, and body contouring such as Emsculpt. This is something only SkinCeuticals SkinLab can offer. Results are complemented with state-of-the-art SkinCeuticals SkinCeuticals homecare.

SkinCeuticals SkinLab is located at 2800 Kirby Dr., Suite B224. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm, and Saturday, 10 am to 3 pm.