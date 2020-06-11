Where to shop in Houston right now: Your must-hit spots for June

Shoppers are returning to reopened stores and for Houstonians still uneasy about shopping in-person, several retailers are still offering virtual appointments. To help navigate you through the various store openings and Father’s Day gift guides, look to this month’s list. Combine safety and style with zippered face masks, shop custom gifts for Dad, and, as always, support local.

Collectivo

The women’s atelier carrying a mix of Latin American and local brands has moved from River Oaks to its permanent location at 733 Yale St., adjacent to Forth + Nomad and across from Heights Mercantile. “We believe that supporting our own community is essential to thriving,” Geraldine Boyer, owner, tells CultureMap.

Previously, Collectivo operated as a pop-up at Bush Intercontinental Airport, Terminal E, but had to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DASH

The home decor and gift market is back at Silver Street Studios (2000 Edwards St.) Friday, June 26 through Sunday, June 28; 10 am - 5 pm. Tickets are $10 each. Enjoy the preview party on Thursday, June 25; 6 - 9 pm. Tickets are $35 and include a one-day entrance during the weekend.

Deutsch Fine Jewelry

Head to Deutsch Fine Jewelry for stylish Father’s Day gifts. The family-owned jeweler, who recently celebrated 90 years of service and style, has unique cufflinks and timeless watches that dad will cherish for a lifetime.

Festari for Men

Rudy Festari opened his namesake menswear label in the early 1990s and has continued to provide exquisite apparel for style-conscious celebrities, movers and shakers, and stylish gents. The always-elegant Festari will help you spruce up your Dad’s summer wardrobe with custom fabrics and fits — whether it’s a custom suit, fine dress shirts, the ubiquitous tie, accessories, or hip casual wear.

Kendra Scott

The Texas jewelry designer is launching a Limited Edition Collection featuring masks, and for the first time ever, an apparel line, available for purchase on June 17. Adorned with Scott’s motto, ‘stronger together,’ the collection of tanks, tees, and masks are the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe. For every item purchased from this collection, Scott will donate a mask to those on the frontline.

Kimono Zulu

Tina Zulu believes Houstonians can stay safe and still look stylish while stepping out to run errands. Partnering with local designer and visual artist Selven O’Keef Jarmon, the duo’s summer kimono and mask sets are made from Japanese cotton with a matching mask, which features a layer of silk chiffon for added safety, and a belt.

La Soeur

For those who love shopping local, La Soeur, the traveling pop up collective is now open at 2608 Dunlavy St., next to Cafe Brasil. Expect to find intricate jewelry from Susana Vega, a limited collection from IsreL Fonseca, high-end vintage and Haute Couture, candles, accessories, and more.

Lerant

The luxury home decor and gift shop, located in the Centre at Post Oak, wants to help you shop for Father’s Day. A particular gift set that might catch your eye includes a set of two Rogaska crystal double old-fashioned glasses, a Gozo glass marbled box, and a mask. Retailing for $151, this festive gift is just as special as the man it’s for.

M Penner

The Uptown men's retailer is hosting a drive-up fashion show Saturday, June 13 at 2 pm. Look for Father’s Day gift ideas featuring fashion with themes of our current reality such as “Working From Home,” and “Date Night At Home.” Snack trays will be delivered to each car; founder Murry Penner and Todd and Houston stylist Ramos will host the show via Facebook Live and Instagram Live.

SHUT YOUR MOUTH

Born after a Facetime call, three Texas-based friends created stylish masks with a zipper front. Haley Manley, an epidemiologist, tells CultureMap she had the idea to design a mask that allowed wearers to sip their drinks while being responsible and safe from the spread of the coronavirus. The three childhood friends came together to use their different backgrounds to produce these masks; Sarah Cordill received degrees in Nutrition and Public Health from the University of Texas at Austin and Madison Herington studied Studio Art at the University of Texas at Austin and has owned her jewelry design business for over 10 years.

With each purchase, a reusable straw is included to help Houstonians — and Texans — stay hydrated in the heat.

Zadok Jewelers

With a strong focus on quality, Zadok Jewelers is highlighting its collection of beautifully crafted watches for Father’s Day. Shinola's Runwell Automatic features a 45mm steel case, an American-made calf leather strap, and comes with an accessible price point ($1,095); The Grand Seiko “Snowflake,” made in Shiojiri, Japan, is crafted in high-intensity titanium, featuring a 72-hour power reserve ($5,800); The Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso is a manually winding model featuring two distinct dials to track numerous time zones ($8,300); and the manual-winding F.P. Journe Chronometre Souverain features twin barrels, a floating balance, finished in solid 18-karat rose gold ($32,700).