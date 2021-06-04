Where to shop in Houston right now: 10 must-hit stores for Dads and grads

School is officially out for the summer and we’re seeing high school and college students actually get the chance to walk the stage — something that wasn’t available last year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

With that slow return to normal, this month, shopping is heating up. Look to new store openings, Father’s Day and grad gifts, and an immersive shopping experience from a global luxury brand.

CB2

The ever-popular chic, modern furniture and home decor brand is opening its doors in Rice Village, just in time for summer shopping, notes CultureMap in a previous story. The 10,084-square-foot space — and sister store of Crate and Barrel — will be located at 2414 University Blvd., Suite #130. Houstonians can expect in-store events and consults with CB2’s design specialists via in-store and on-site consultations.

City Centre

The Memorial City mixed-use development is your go-to for all your Father’s Day shopping. Look no further than the King Ranch Saddle Shop for a vintage-inspired messenger bag; slip-on loafers from Allen Edmonds; or stop into J.Crew for a new summer look.

Flea at Silver Street

The annual Summer Flea, hosted by Flea at Silver Street, will feature more than 100 vendors from the greater Houston area and throughout Texas Saturday, June 12 from 10 am to 7 pm and Sunday, June 13 from 10 am to 5 pm at 2000 Edwards St. General admission tickets are $5 and can be purchased online or at the door. Kids 12 years and under are complimentary.

In addition to the various artisans and creatives, Flea at Silver Street has partnered with Jamie’s Animal Rescue to support finding homes for animals throughout the Bayou City.

Go Easy

This trendy self-care shop is opening June 11 in Houston’s M-K-T. This marks the second location in Texas for the self-care outpost for women of all sizes, skin color, and sexuality. Expect to shop from more than 35 brands from across the country, with a strong focus on natural solutions, including niche, upscale CBD offerings.

Located in Building 1 of M-K-T found on the corner of N. Shepherd and 6th Street (600 N. Shepherd Dr.), Go’ Easy’s Grand Opening celebration is Friday, June 11 from 6 to 9 pm. Enjoy freebies and discounts while snacking on pizza from Cane Rosso, drinks by Austin Eastciders, treats from Baked Sugar Cookie, and more.

Gucci

With the Gucci Basket sneaker collection launching June 18, the Houston Galleria boutique is hosting its latest series of Gucci Pins, an ephemeral and immersive shopping environment. Beginning June 18 and ending July 12, shoppers are able to view the genderless sneaker, inspired by hoops.

LeMel

June birthdays are in luck because LeMel just launched their Pearl Collection. Mix and match timeless round pearls that can be worn all summer long. Shop their must-have and best-selling pearl stretch bracelets, pearl drop huggie earrings, and more.

Tenenbaum Jewelers

The beloved antique and estate jewelry showroom has plenty of gift ideas for Father’s Day. Shop cufflinks and tuxedo sets for all occasions; watches from Cartier and Rolex; key rings, money lapels, watch accessories; and luxurious barware.

Scott Bros. by Kendra Scott

Just in time for Father’s Day and graduation, the Texas-based jewelry designer is launching a men’s line. With an expected launch date in-stores and online of June 7, the collection will include gender-neutral designs, made from genuine stones, leather cord, and vinyl beads.

Proceeds from the collection will support the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital Art Therapy Program. Twenty percent of proceeds will also benefit the Shop for Good Giveback for family and youth organizations.

Shaftel Diamonds

Shaftel Diamonds’ partnership with Sky High for Kids, a local nonprofit organization committed to providing relief and funding research for pediatric cancer and other life-threatening conditions, runs through June 15.

Houstonians can buy a $50 raffle ticket and enter to win a pair of natural bright orange sapphire earrings set in a floral design. The stud earrings, which retail for $2,700, are 0.73ct in fine round brilliant cut natural diamonds and set in 18K white gold. The winner will be announced on Shaftel Diamonds’ Instagram account. Visit skyhighforkids.org/shafteldiamonds to purchase a raffle ticket.

SIGA

For the entire month of June, Houstonians are challenged to reconsider "why you buy" at SIGA (which means slowly in Greek) shop, the latest pop-up in Rice Village.

Located at 2367 Rice Blvd., the organizers, Alexia Kazilas from MiParea, a newly opened sustainable events planning company; local lawyer, Holly Hughes; and women’s apparel designer, Isabel Wilson curated a list of local designers, artists, and creative thinkers who are interested in new ways of making, consuming, and living in a way that is not only beautiful and well-made, but also kind to the planet. SIGA is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 am to 7 pm.