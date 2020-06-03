San Francisco-based hair color bar brightens up Rice Village

As the city eases its lockdown restrictions against the coronavirus, Houstonians looking to touch-up their roots can do so at Madison Reed, Rice Village’s newly opened color-only concept. The San Francisco-based beauty brand delivering convenient and affordable color treatments is now open at 2515 Amherst St., #A126.

Following Katy’s location at La Centerra at Cinco Ranch and The Woodlands’ Market Street, which both opened fall 2019, this addition to the shopping district is the third to open in the greater Houston area.

“Our fans in Houston have repeatedly told us, ‘If you build it, we will come,’” Amy Errett, CEO, and founder of Madison Reed, said in a statement. “So we feel confident this will be a successful market for our Color Bars.”

Calling it “sensible scheduling,” a spokesperson for the national brand says Madison Reed Color Bar will honor limited hours and limited service, keeping clients six-feet apart, with each appointment length kept at a minimum (each appointment is 1 hour 15 minutes).

Founded in 2014, Madison Reed uses a proprietary algorithm and an augmented reality (AR) tool to help women to find their perfect hair color.

The formulas are said to be free of eight harsh ingredients, including ammonia, parabens, phthalates, and gluten. Promising to deliver salon-quality color, each blend is full of enriching and nourishing ingredients such as keratin, argan oil, and ginseng root extract.

For $55, clients can get permanent color applied by a certified, licensed colorist or a color-reviving gloss that provides color and shine for up to eight washes for $25. Madison Reed is currently offering an “Unlimited Roots Membership” for $55 per month.

Madison Reed in Rice Village is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.