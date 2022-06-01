Where to Shop in Houston right now: 12 must-hit spots for June

June is a busy month, with lots to celebrate and commemorate: graduation; Father’s Day; Juneteenth; Pride; and the official day of summer, June 21.

Also, with school officially out for summer, many new grads are enjoying their last summer before college or entering the workforce. This month is a perfect time to toast the class of 2022 with gifts that capture life’s precious moments — and also, shop unique gifts for Dear Ol' Dad.

Allbirds

Specializing in sustainable footwear and apparel, this eco-conscious brand will open its doors this summer. Located at 2503 Amherst St. at the corner of Amherst and Kelvin St, Allbirds offers a variety of eco-friendly options for men and women.

Coolin' Curve

While dad grills or cools off in the pool, make sure a Coolin’ Curve, an ice bucket with a curved bottom, is nearby. This gift makes inserting his favorite beer, wine, or champagne a snap.

Dooney & Bourke

Dooney & Bourke’s third iteration of its All Weather Leather Collection is designed with the same leather as Norweigan snow boots — “handsome, durable, and waterproof, just like the water off a duck’s back.” The handbags are meant to withstand the weather and any wear and tear. The leather is now smoother, more refined, and luxurious to the eye and hand.

Hunter Bell

Hunter Bell’s summer collection is inspired by San Miguel de Allende, a city in the eastern state of Guanajuato. While walking the streets, Bell tells CultureMap she was endlessly fascinated by the vibrant saturated colors, cobblestone streets, intricate doors, paint-chipped walls, and lush flowers.

Bell is known for designing with texture and bold hues, and the city filled with baroque Spanish architecture proved to be the perfect backdrop for her designs.

Kendra Scott

Grads are on to the next chapter and a timeless, meaningful gift from Kendra Scott is one they can cherish for years to come. The Texas-based jewelry line has recently expanded its offerings with its first-ever watch collection filled with classic and trendy styles, as well as a new line of engagement jewelry.

These sophisticated watches are the perfect gift to get your grad ready for the workforce — or getting to their next class across campus.

Léránt

Wandering through Léránt, you’re sure to find something for everyone, but when it comes to the perfect Father’s Day gift guide, Léránt has a variety of options for the classy gentleman in your life, such as the luxurious Baccarat glassware, old fashioned tumblers, and a matching decanter. Add a centerpiece to any side table with a Nachtmann Round Triangle Cigar Ashtray, which pairs nicely with an evening glass of brandy.

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, June 7 from 5-7 pm for a Sip & Shop at Léránt. Shop 20 percent off the entire store while sipping wine. Enjoy complimentary gift wrapping as well.

Pacas

Made of 100 percent sustainable alpaca fiber, Pacas are meant for the athlete in your life. The vented tops will keep your feet cool and they are moisture-wicking to keep them dry on those long runs or bike rides.

Shaftel Diamonds

Shaftel Diamonds has an incredible selection of men’s watches — both new and refurbished — at a variety of price points. Shaftel CEO, Danny Shaftel offers a selection of rare finds, including the Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional, an iconic piece from Omega. Fun fact: This watch was part of all six lunar missions and was the first watch worn on the moon by Buzz Aldrin.

Source Vitál

The local apothecary specializing in luxurious, all-natural products, including its men’s collection, Sir Vitál, has a variety of gifts for dad this Father’s Day. Customize a beard oil, pick up a travel kit for his future travels, or spoil him with the skin, shower, and shave kit.



The Galleria

Texas’ largest shopping destination has announced the addition of multiple brands new to the Houston and Texas markets. Arabian Oud is known as one of the most prestigious companies in the perfume industry and is now open on Level 1, near the Galleria Financial Center.

Beach Bunny is debuting its first Texas location and offers swimwear with classic silhouettes made with the finest fabrics. Offline by Aerie is new to the Bayou City and offers activewear made for movement using the softest luxe fabrics as well as a sustainable line supporting environmental causes.

Psycho Bunny, found on Level 2, is a first-to-market menswear staple that debuted in New York in 2005. The brand has garnered a cult following for men who don’t sacrifice irreverence for style.

Vuori

Eco-conscious activewear brand is set to open its first Houston location in Rice Village this fall. Inspired by the active, coastal Californian lifestyle, Vuori makes premium performance apparel. Occupying 3,036 square feet, Vuori will be located at 5515 Kelvin St., Suite 90, and will neighbor the newly leased Allbirds and Australian-inspired coffee shop Bluestone Lane.

Womxn on the Moon

The LGBTQ+-owned resin jewelry business has crafted its first Pride collection. The four-piece collection features designs made with several different crystals such as onyx, rose quartz, and citrine. Produced with hypoallergenic materials, no two pieces are identical.