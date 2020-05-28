Earlier in May, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott gave spas and salons the go-ahead to reopen as long as proper sanitizing was observed, and Bare Necessities took the new regulations seriously.

The cult-favorite spa, which has a location each in Tanglewood and Montrose, upped its already sparkling sanitation routine to keep its patrons safe from the coronavirus. Since it was opened in 2011 by Christina Hartmann Jenkins, Bare Necessities has earned a stellar reputation for its near-painless waxing, organic facials, tanning, and massages.

Now Houstonians can once again enjoy those services, with a few safeguards in place. Here's what the spa is implementing:

All employees are wearing a mask and gloves

Temperature checks at door for clients and staff

Regular sanitizing of shared items such as pens and clipboards

Increased frequency of cleaning and disinfecting all workstations, treatment rooms, and public areas before and after each client. This includes washing and disinfecting all linens, tools, equipment, doorknobs, hard surfaces, and public areas (bathrooms, waiting areas, treatment rooms, checkout counter, floors, furniture, and supplies).

Extending all appointments so estheticians have more time to make sure their room is clean and prepared

Nightly fogging of the entire spa with a sanitation mist

Regular communication and training for staff on following the latest CDC guidelines

Guests are also being asked to follow some new guidelines as well:

Wear your own mask and keep it on for entirety of visit (except during facials)

No cash accepted as payment

Reschedule if you are sick, have been sick in the last two weeks, have close family members who are sick, or have traveled within the last two weeks. Cancellation fees are currently being waived.

Do not bring children or friends along for your appointment; only clients receiving services will be allowed inside

Above all, guests can expect to experience the award-winning customer service that Bare Necessities has built its reputation on. The staff knows there is already something vulnerable about receiving a spa treatment, so they are doing everything they can to put minds — and bodies — at ease while visiting the salon.

To make an appointment, either visit online or call 713-522-6929 (Montrose) or 832-668-5797 (Tanglewood). First-time visitors can receive 25 percent off their service when they mention "CultureMap."