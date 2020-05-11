Top Houston celebrity stylist debuts new salon in Dallas

Heidi Klum, Cindy Crawford, Donna Karan, countless Houston A-listers — that just scratches the surface of über hairstylist Cerón's celebrity portfolio. Now more Texans will have the chance to join his exclusive client list, too.

Cerón, one of Texas' most sought-after style gurus, will open an eponymous hair studio in Highland Park Village as a post-quarantine delight for Dallas, May 18. Cerón Highland Park will replace Frederic Fekkai salon, between Carolina Herrera and Frame.

Cerón certainly isn't a new name to Dallasites, having had residencies at both Neiman Marcus NorthPark and Era Salon.

The affable stylist and his celebrity event-planner-husband Todd Fiscus (whose business is based in Dallas) have homes in both Dallas and Houston and regularly attend charitable events, fashionable soirees, and society parties in both cities. (CultureMap covered their glamorous New York wedding and Cerón's 50th birthday party.)

Cerón owns two namesake hair studios in Houston, which will remain open, he says. They will split time between the two cities.

It is family — not necessarily business — that's prompting the couple to put down deeper roots in Dallas. Their daughter, Ana Emilia Cerón-Fiscus, will turn 1 year old on May 28.

"We were thrilled when the idea was presented by our friend Brian Bolke," Cerón says of the Highland Park Village studio. "Todd and I have been discussing how to create a more even split of our time and what growing our businesses looked like between Houston and Dallas. Emme will start school soon, and that will be in Dallas, and I want to be there more regularly. So this was the right thing at the right time for me and my family."

The Cerón Highland Park team will include seven local stylists and color specialists with impressive books of business, including Tony Salle, who will serve as the salon's artistic director.

The 2,000-square-foot-space will feature a beauty area with an aesthetician and manicurist, in addition to luxury products for purchase. Lines include Chantecaille, Oribe, Kérastase, and more.

Cerón grew up in Mexico City and says he was inspired by beautiful women, including his mother. He has styled some of the most famous women in the world and has amassed an impressive list of accolades. After being named to Allure magazine’s “Best of the Best” list in North America as the top stylist in the Southern area in both 2018 and 2019, he'll no doubt be welcomed into Highland Park Village with open arms.

Doors to Cerón Highland Park officially open at 30B Highland Park Village on Monday, May 18. Book an appointment now by calling 214-219-3600.