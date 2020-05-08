Where to shop in Houston right now: Must-hit online stores for May

Houston retailers are eager to reopen their doors. As CultureMap previously reported, many reopened May 1. As restrictions continue to lift, retailers are changing their existing business models to ensure in-store practices provide a safe and comfortable shopping experience for Houstonians.

This month’s shopping roundup is all about clean beauty kits for mom, fun frocks for summer, and jewelry stacks.

Atrate Studio

The newly launched curated collection of unique women’s apparel and accessories wants to help you shop for Mother’s Day. Enjoy complimentary gift wrapping and local delivery.

Capsule Bag

Local pharmacist Joey Garza understands the importance of following the CDC guidelines. Through his lifestyle accessories company, Capsule Bag, Garza is manufacturing Houston and Texas-themed cloth face masks. As another incentive to shop, 15 percent of proceeds will benefit the Houston Food Bank.

Christina Greene

Designed to “honor our mothers, grandmothers, and anyone who holds that space in your heart,” the Mama Gold Letter Necklace is simple yet chic. The necklace features evenly spaced block letters on a 16-inch gold-plated chain. Christina Greene McAllen will donate 20 percent of sales to World of Children, an international organization that raises awareness to support vulnerable children.

Additionally, McAllen recently launched customizable do-it-yourself bracelet kits. Each kit contains multicolored beads and clear elastic; add letters and gold beads at no additional charge.

leMel

Shop the exclusive Mother’s Day bracelet set which features two Everyday Stretch bracelets, adorned with a freshwater pearl, and a Everyday Stretch bracelet. Made with 14-karat gold fill beads on extra-strength stretch cord, this stack can be worn day and night.

Switch2Pure

Houston’s clean beauty destination created two exclusive Mother’s Day gift sets for those glam moms who love nontoxic skincare and makeup. The Glam Mama Knows Best bundle includes items from the brand’s eponymous collection like the Mini Glow-on-the-Go set, crystal roller, and rose heart-shaped konjac sponge. Valued at $195, the Self Care Mama bundle has everything she needs for a spa day in the comfort of her own home. Shower mom with Switch2Pure’s crystal gua sha, CBD body rub, facial oil, and more.