These Houston fashion retailers are now open for business

With the stay-at-home mandate expiring Friday, May 1, numerous Houston-area retailers are opening their doors.

As CultureMap reported, Simon Property Group, which owns three Houston-area malls, announced they will reopen May 1. The Galleria, Houston Premium Outlets, and Katy Mills will enforce safety protocols to all tenants, shoppers, and guests.

Houstonians are encouraged to take precautionary measures when shopping by abiding by retailers' reduced hours and wearing a mask. Retailers who are reopening say they will carefully and cautiously continue to maintain a safe environment by enforcing employees to wear masks, disinfecting and cleaning more frequently, and limiting the number of shoppers in-store.

Alchemia Style

The River Oaks women’s boutique is accepting private appointments Monday - Friday, 10 am to 11 am, and 5 pm to 6 pm and opening its doors to the public Monday - Friday, 11 am to 5 pm.

Cotton Club Collection

The upscale women’s apparel and accessories boutique is opening Friday with new hours, Monday - Saturday, 11 am to 5 pm. Curbside pickup, free shipping, and delivery are available to Houstonians shopping from home.

Until May 16, apparel, shoes, handbags, and home decor are 25 percent off, while jewelry is 10 percent off. Use code 25%SPRING and 10%GEMS when online shopping.

Christina Greene

The jewelry designer’s Upper Kirby showroom is opening Friday, May 1 with limited hours, Monday - Friday, 10 am to 3 pm. Private appointments are available as well as curbside pickup and free shipping.

Elizabeth Anthony

Uptown Park’s women’s luxury boutique is open Monday - Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm. For private shopping, call 713-622-1331. Elizabeth Anthony will continue to support programs like No Kid Hungry and other Houston-based charities.

Festari for Men

The beloved men's fashion house will open its doors from 11 am to 5 pm starting Friday; 11 am to 5 pm Saturday, and by appointment on Sunday. Owner Rudy Festari says the store will also provide private appointments, curbside pickup, and free delivery. "We have everything you need in place for a safe shopping experience — including custom-made masks," he adds.

Imperial Vintage

The Montrose-area vintage showroom is limiting the number of shoppers to a maximum of five. Reopening May 1, its hours are noon to 6 pm. Enjoy 20 percent off the entire store

Katie Lynn BEAUTY

Katie Lynn BEAUTY is open by appointment only.

Kick Pleat

Wendi Koletar and her team are opening their doors with regular shopping hours.

Shop spring styles and save up to 40 percent. Enjoy 15 percent off new arrivals with code SAVE15 (excludes sale items and jewelry).

Market Street — The Woodlands

The outdoor mixed-use property is opening its doors to the public at 25 percent capacity. Market Street management recommends shoppers contact individual retailers directly regarding operating hours.

Miss Robinson Fashion House

The Rice Village women’s boutique is reopening with regular hours; Monday - Saturday, 10 am to 8 pm, closed Sunday.

M Penner

The Uptown Park upscale and made-to-measure boutique is open 10 am to 4 pm. Appointments are highly recommended to limit the number of shoppers in-store.

Suit Supply

The menswear brand is offering virtual pre-shopping experiences, private appointments, reserved fitting rooms, and flexible delivery.

Switch2Pure

The clean-beauty and wellness destination is reopening with regular hours; Monday - Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm and Sunday, noon to 6 pm.

Tenenbaum Jewelers

Highland Village’s antique and estate jewelry store will resume regular operating hours; Monday - Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm. Curbside pickup and drop-off service are available.

Tootsies

Tootsies will operate Monday - Saturday, 11 am to 5 pm. The women’s boutique will continue to offer its ‘Store-to-Door’ program, which allows for virtual shopping with a Tootsies stylist via FaceTime, along with complimentary curbside service. Additionally, Tootsies will also continue its weekly Friday Happy Hour on Zoom with creative director, Fady Armanious.

---

This is a developing story. CultureMap will continue to update as needed.