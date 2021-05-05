Where to shop in Houston right now: 18 must-hit spots for Mom in May

This May we celebrate mother’s and those who have taken on the role of a mother, graduates, and teachers. This month’s shopping roundup is all about them and the gifts they deserve. Additionally, look to new store openings and a Mother’s Day market for last minute gifts.

Christina Greene

Christina Greene’s Simplicity Collection is now available in pearl. The easy-to-style collection features an assortment of rings, cuff bracelets, necklaces, and earrings in 18K gold-plated bronze.

De Beers

De Beers’ Monarch butterfly set launches May 5. The inspiration for the new set came from De Beers’ initial Monarch Butterfly ring — which first launched as part of their Portraits of Nature High Jewelry Collection – becoming so popular, that the legendary home of diamonds decided to remake and launch the ring by itself with white diamonds only.

The cocktail ring, a timeless showstopper, captures the iridescence of a butterfly’s wings with luminous white diamonds in a variety of shapes. Rich in detail, the 18K white gold ring features a delicate openwork design which allows natural light to travel through the wings, resulting in exceptional sparkle from every angle.

Deutsch Fine Jewelry

Deutsch Fine Jewelry serves up a diamond tennis bracelet that has made a resurgence in popularity thanks to its minimalist and nostalgic design, and most recently Meghan Markle wore Princess Diana’s diamond tennis bracelet in her interview with Oprah.

Diamonds Direct

America’s fastest-growing jeweler and leader in diamond importing opened its first Houston showroom at 3115 West Loop South earlier this year. Founded in 1995, Diamonds Direct is part of a generations-old tradition of eliminating the middlemen and sourcing directly from the world’s best mines and reputable diamond cutters.

With thousands of engagement ring styles and the largest selection of GIA-certified diamonds, Diamonds Direct offers its clients an educational experience, from skilled experts who will assist in choosing the right diamond for budget and occasion.

Elizabeth Anthony

Through May 31, Elizabeth Anthony’s Apothecary Pop Up Shop will feature an array of self- and home-care products. These include LUMIRA Candles and Personal Fragrance, made of the finest ingredients in Sydney, Australia ; AMLY Facial Mists, part of a botanical-based skincare range made in the UK; ACQUA DI STRESA Home Fragrance Diffusers, inspired by the exotic vegetation surrounding Lake Maggiore in Italy; and VERDANT ALCHEMY Bath Salts and Bath Oils, natural and vegan body products crafted in London.

Shop Maison Common’s Fall 2021 collection from Wednesday, May 5 to Friday, May 7. The Fall 2021 collection, titled The World Is Your Oyster, explores the brand’s ethos of “happy luxury fashion” that breaks all restrictions. A new take on relaxed luxe shows up in tweed and denim patchwork and oversized check patterns.

Meet Brazilian jeweler Graziela Kaufman and shop her stunning collection of gemstone jewelry while browsing Naeem Khan’s Pre-Fall and Fall 2021 collections Thursday, May 13 and Friday, May 14.

British fashion designer Jenny Packham’s Pre-Fall and Fall 2021 collection will be in-store Wednesday, May 19 through Friday, May 21. Her Pre-Fall 2021 collection pays tribute to the Old Hollywood stars Packham found herself revisiting during lockdown. An exquisitely-cut sheath dress in ivory with a draped shawl-like top, covering Swarovski-bedazzled sleeves, recalls 1960s screen glamour; and a feather-trimmed, intricately-beaded minidress pays tribute to Ginger Rogers.

Foot Locker Community Store

Foot Locker’s Community Store is now open in Houston’s Third Ward. Located at 3388 Old Spanish Trail, the 10,0000-square-foot space features top brands like Nike, adidas, Jordan, and more for men, women, and children. The store also features an activation space which will host ongoing community events for the sneaker-obsessed. Shoppers can admire a mural from local artist, Reginald Adams.

Heights Mercantile

Shop the Heights Mercantile’s Mother’s Day Market for last-minute gifts for mom. Look for apparel, jewelry and accessories, home decor, baked goods, and more. Saturday, May 8; 11 am-6 pm; 714 Yale St.

J.Landa

Spend $300 or more at the eclectic River Oaks fine jewelry boutique and receive 20 percent off with code MOMDAY20. The sale ends Sunday, May 9.

Jozi Curls

Celebrate your hair with a line of affordable and all-natural products from Jozi Curls. Achieve healthy, beautiful hair with a blend of sustainably sourced African extracts. All seven products in the line are $4.99 and are available exclusively in local Target stores and online, at Target.com.

Kendra Scott

Virtual gatherings and schooling has put Mom-duty on overdrive. This Mother’s Day, celebrate Mom with Kendra Scott’s ‘Wear it Like a Mom’ with a personalized gift they will treasure for years to come.

Lindsey Leigh Jewelry

Enjoy 15 percent off all online orders through Sunday, May 9. Shop from pear and emerald cut ear crawlers, mini pave heart studs, and more.

River Oaks Shopping Center

River Oaks Shopping Center is hosting nine local bloggers for a closet sale pop up Wednesday, May 19 from 6 to 8 pm. If you’ve ever wanted to shop their closets, now is the time.

The blogger closet sale will feature Allison Lach of Bayou City Lifestyle; Keli Rabon; Lan Vo Nguyen of The Lan Line; Madiha Dhanani of Happily Madz; Margret Rojas of Style the Girl; Nicole Mehta; Rebekah Gullo of Fashion and My Fellows; Shelbi Adams of It’s All Chic to Me; and Tasfia of Style and Latte.

The event will be located between Barnes & Noble and La Griglia. Shoppers can enjoy light refreshments and photos with their favorite bloggers. The only form of payment accepted is Venmo. Masks and social distancing required. 2022 and 2024 West Gray St.

Shaftel Diamonds

Shaftel Diamonds is partnering with Sky High for Kids, a local nonprofit organization committed to providing relief and funding research for pediatric cancer and other life-threatening conditions. Through June 15, Houstonians can buy a $50 raffle ticket and enter to win a pair of natural bright orange sapphire earrings set in a floral design. The stud earrings, which retail for $2,700, are 0.73ct in fine round brilliant cut natural diamonds and set in 18K white gold. The winner will be announced on Shaftel Diamonds’ Instagram account. Visit skyhighforkids.org/shafteldiamonds to purchase a raffle ticket.

SweetArt by Georgina

Georgina Bruskoff’s Texas Collection features hoodies for girls and women with hand-cut denim and hand-dyed details. Prices range from $34 to $118. The 11-year-old Houstonian launched SweetArt by Georgina during the height of the pandemic. The Texas Collection marks her sixth launch since starting the brand.

The Galleria

The Galleria is gaining six new and exclusive luxury retailers.

Houstonians can now shop Giorgio Armani in Level 2, between the Galleria Financial Center and Neiman Marcus; John Varvatos, the only Houston location, in Level 1, near the Orange Garage Entrance; and VALENTINO’s newly renovated flagship boutique and the only Houston location, in Level 1, near Neiman Marcus.

Moncler, the only Houston outpost; Louis Vuitton Men’s, an exclusive men’s ready-to-wear line, and the first Houston location; and rag & bone, the first location in Houston, are set to open later this year.

Tenenbaum Jewelers

Tony Bradfield’s tony house of bling boasts some surprisingly affordable Mother’s Day deals (items under $25, for example) as well as some dazzling diamond offerings. Shop intricate floral pieces (perfect for spring) and haute accessories.

Tribute Goods

As seasons change, your closet isn’t the only thing to get an overhaul. Spruce up your home decor and linens with the Magnolia Collection from Tribute Goods, the luxury Italian fine linen company.

Residential interior designer Karen Pulaski launched the company out of her love of the arts. Tribute Goods donates 10 percent of profits to organizations supporting the arts, education, and AIDS research.

Zadok Jewelers

The legacy jeweler is hosting a Mother’s Day pop up featuring luxury handbag line Moreau Paris and a selection of chic coffee table books from French lifestyle publisher ASSOULINE.

All leather goods purchased from Moreau can be customized by their custom on-site painter. Houstonians can meet brand reps from coveted jewelry lines, including Chopard, Spinelli Kilcollin, Mikimoto, and more. Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8 from 10 am - 6 pm. 1801 Post Oak Blvd.