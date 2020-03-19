All the Houston stores closing or limiting hours due to coronavirus precautions

Houston’s retail community — local boutiques, national chains, and malls — are temporarily closing or adjusting hours in an effort to fight the growing coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

Simon Property Group, which owns major shopping malls across the United States, including The Galleria, Katy Mills, and the Houston Premium Outlets, announced Wednesday that they will close their doors through March 29.

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” David Simon, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Simon, said in a statement.

For Houstonians, this means luxury department stores like Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Nordstrom are also closed. For the next two weeks, Nordstrom is offering 25 percent off sitewide plus, free shipping on all orders.

Warby Parker, the popular direct-to-consumer eyewear brand, was set to open its fifth store in the Bayou City at CityCentre this Saturday, March 21. However, they are “postponing the opening of the store in light of the increasing concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19,” a representative for the brand tells CultureMap.

When the store reschedules its opening, Houstonians can expect to shop the brand’s full optical and sun eyewear offerings, as well as its daily contacts, Scout by Warby Parker.

MetroNational, owners and operators of Memorial City Mall, announced Wednesday that Memorial City Mall will also temporarily close through at least Tuesday, March 31.

“It is our responsibility to protect our employees, patrons, and tenants,” Jason Johnson, president of MetroNational, said in a statement. “As we continue to monitor ongoing recommendations by our federal, state and local government and healthcare officials, we will determine and announce the re-opening of Memorial City Mall.” The announcement also mentions that Target and additional restaurants with exterior access will currently remain open.

As of 6 pm Thursday, March 19, Ulta Beauty will temporarily close its doors through at least March 31. Enjoy free shipping on orders over $15 online, at Ulta.com or on the Ulta Beauty app.

Many national retailers such as Kohl’s and Target are shortening their hours and designating the first hour of being open to ‘seniors-only’ shopping.

River Oaks District writes online that “in an effort to support our community's health and safety concerns, River Oaks District has revised center hours: Monday - Saturday, 11 am - 7 pm and Sunday, noon – 6 pm.

Hemline Rice Village and River Oaks are accepting online orders and will deliver to surrounding areas while the CityCentre and recently opened Heights locations are open.

Universal Standard, the size-inclusive women’s clothing brand, has closed its 1:1 retail spaces throughout the country, including Houston’s Montrose-area location.

Other Houston-area boutiques that are temporarily closed include Kick Pleat, Abejas Boutique, and M Penner.

Stylish local gentlemen, take heart: beloved men's clothier Festari for Men remains open with limited store hours. "We want you all to know that we will be happy to provide private in-store or at home appointments for your clothing needs," per a letter provided by the store. "In addition, we are happy to handle any purchases over the phone and offer free delivery."

Women’s luxury stores, Cotton Club, Tootsies and Elizabeth Anthony, are remaining open and encourage Houstonians to make an appointment.

Chloe Dao has made the decision to close her Rice Village boutique until further notice. The designer is creating a complimentary washable face mask for those in the greater Houston area; first come, first serve.

Purchase jewelry cleaner from Lindsey Leigh Jewelry through Sunday, March 22, and receive 20 percent off. ‘Houston’s Diamond Girl’ will also donate a portion of all proceeds to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Jewelry designer Christina Greene is limiting in-store shoppers at her recently opened Upper Kirby showroom and through March 31, she is donating 20 percent of all sales to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo educational fund and junior exhibitions. Houstonians can enjoy free shipping with code FREESHIP at checkout.

Shop J. Landa's Rice Village jewelry boutique 10 am - 5 pm and keep up with him on Instagram for daily sales.

While Austin-based jewelry label Kendra Scott has closed her numerous Houston-area locations, 50 percent of all proceeds from her 'Shop for Good' Everlyne Bracelets will benefit Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund. A representative for the brand tells CultureMap that Scott is donating 500,000 meals to kickstart this campaign.

Switch2Pure’s newly opened wellness destination is open with modified hours; Monday through Friday, 9 am - 5 pm; Saturday, 11 am - 6 pm; and closed Sunday. All makeup appointments, facial and spa treatments are paused for the time being. Enjoy 10 percent off all wellness products until Sunday, March 22 with code STAYWELL10 at checkout.

Vintage Contessa and Times Past is open by appointment only while The Hive — A Pop Up Collective is open but urges Houstonians to shop via social media.

Although MIRTH is primarily based online, the local womenswear brand recently launched its spring collection and is offering 20 percent off site-wide throughout March.

