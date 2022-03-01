Where to shop in Houston right now: 8 must-hit spots for March

As fans know, the 90th anniversary of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is officially back and throughout the month of March, Houstonians and visitors can shop more than 300 vendors offering western wear, boots, turquoise and Navajo jewelry, and more at NRG Center and NRG Stadium.

For those not attending —or shopping — RodeoHouston, here are some can’t miss shopping spots for March.

Asch Building

The collection of shops in The Heights is hosting its one-year anniversary celebration with a two-day party Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27. The curated event will feature local shops and Texas-based beverage brand Rambler. Enjoy giveaways and food samplings as well as Nina Berenato’s Forever Bracelet Bar.

Additionally, Asch Building will launch its in-house clothing line ASCH 146.

Camellia Alise

The day spa offering vegan skincare products and specialized beauty and skincare education classes is celebrating teachers this month. Book any service throughout the month of March and receive 30 percent off. The educator discount will apply to services such as body contouring, facials, waxing and sugaring, and massages. Must have a valid teacher ID.

Diamonds Direct

The worldwide leader in diamond sourcing and consumer education is opening its second location Wednesday, March 9 in Clear Lake. Conveniently located next to Baybrook Mall at 18610 Gulf Freeway, the new showroom will bring a vast selection of inventory and top-tier service to the cities of Friendswood, Clear Lake, Webster, League City, and beyond.

Elizabeth Anthony

Uptown Park’s luxury ladies’ boutique will welcome designer Jonathan Cohen to Houston for his first in-store appearance Thursday, March 3 and Friday, March 4. Shop his Spring 2022 collection and meet the designer as he discusses what inspired him this season. Describing his collection as the perfect mix of “elegant, subversive, and artistic,” Cohen draws upon his native Mexico City, his upbringing in San Diego, and the energy of his current base, New York City.

Hemline

The New Orleans-based boutique is set to open its sixth Houston-area location on Woodway this spring. Nestled in the shopping center at Woodway and S. Voss Road, at 1391 S. Voss Road, Hemline will neighbor popular spots Paris Texas Apparel Co. and Emerson Sloan. Shoppers can expect to shop boho-chic apparel, shoes, and accessories from brands such as Misa Los Angeles, Dolce Vita, Cami NYC, and local designer Hunter Bell NYC.

Kemo Sabe

The Aspen-based high-end hat brand is hosting a rodeo pop-up in Rice Village through Sunday, March 6 at 2414 University Blvd., Suite 100, next to CB2. Kemo Sabe is launching its exclusive denim jacket line, designed in collaboration with Texas-based Double D Ranch. Shoppers can expect custom hats, leather goods, and accessories as well.

Kendra Scott

Jewelry purveyor released new pieces exclusively for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The “Rodeo Red” and “Rodeo Turquoise” sets include a necklace, earrings, and bracelet. For those who aren’t attending the Rodeo, the brand offers rodeo-inspired pieces in-store or online, including a Cowboy Hat Charm or a best-seller, the Elle Gold Drop Earrings in Bronze Veined Turquoise Magnesite.

LoveShackFancy

Houstonians who know of LoveShackFancy for its whimsical hand-dyed fabrics and enchanting vintage-inspired romantic floral prints can now shop the brand in the swanky River Oaks District. The brand recently opened its first pink wonderland in Houston and thirteenth retail location worldwide. Inspired by vintage finds, the brand offers flattering silhouettes, soft hues, and intricate lace that has gained a dedicated following with loyal shoppers spanning from Alpha to Gen X.