weekend event planner
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
For the first weekend of June, we have several celebrations of local music legends who are no longer with us. But we also have celebrations featuring pop stars who are coming to town and looking to blow the roof off the place.
We also have a couple of interesting movie screenings, the return of a two-decade-old film fest, a water lantern festival, a superstar Houston author’s homecoming, and a benefit that’ll feature the comedy stylings of Dana Carvey. Well, isn’t that special!
Enjoy; here are this weekend’s best bets.
Thursday, May 30
Houston Asian American Pacific Islander Film Festival Opening Night
The 20th anniversary Houston Asian American Pacific Islander Film Festival (HAAPIFEST), which will run through Friday, June 14, includes live movie screenings and panels that will bring some of the world’s best filmmakers to Houston. The opening-night event at Rooftop Cinema Club will include a showing of Love in Taipei and a meet-and-greet with author Abigail Hing Wen, whose novel Loveboat Taipei the movie is based on. Wen will also be discussing her new novel, Loveboat, Forever. 6 pm.
Jazz Houston presents The Joe Sample Celebration
Jazz Houston presents the Joe Sample Celebration to close out its 2023-24 season. The concert features the Jazz Houston Orchestra with guest artist Stix Hooper, in his long-awaited homecoming back to Houston. Hooper, along with Sample, founded the group The Crusaders in Houston before moving to the West Coast. The concert features new and existing arrangements of compositions made famous by the Crusaders, songs written by Sample and Hooper, and the debut performance of the final song that they wrote together. 7 pm.
Downtown Houston+ presents Movies Under the Stars: Moana
As part of the Downtown District’s ongoing summer series, Movies Under the Stars, Trebly Park will host a screening of Moana. In ancient Polynesia, when a terrible curse incurred by the demigod Maui reaches Moana's island, Moana answers the Ocean's call to seek out Maui to set things right. Guests are encouraged to grab takeout from a surrounding restaurant and bring blankets to sit on the grass. 8 pm.
Friday, May 31
Villain Arts presents Houston Tattoo Arts Festival
The sixth annual Houston Tattoo Arts Festival will feature three days of artistry and self-expression as top local, national, and international artists unite under one roof to show their passion for tattooing. Guests can mingle with artists such as Anwon Boneface Johnson (Ink Master seasons 8 and 9 and Grudge Match), Trocon Talhouk (VH1), and Sydney Dyer (Ink Master season 15). Attendees can watch seminars, enjoy live entertainment, and participate in tattoo competitions with new or existing tattoos. 2 pm (11 am Saturday and Sunday).
Children At Risk presents Stand Up for Children
Children At Risk presents Stand Up for Children, featuring Emmy-winning actor, comedian, and Saturday Night Live alum Dana Carvey as the entertainer. There will be cocktails, dining, an auction, and comedy entertainment, which we’re sure will include Carvey pulling out some characters and catchphrases from his old SNL days. In past years, Stand Up has raised critical funds for Children At Risk to support their mission to improve the quality of life for children across Texas. 6:30 pm.
Asia Society Texas presents A Conversation With Kevin Kwan: Lies, Weddings, and Crazy Rich Stories
Asia Society Texas presents Kevin Kwan, the author of the Crazy Rich Asians trilogy, for a conversation about his career, including his new book, Lies and Weddings, working in Hollywood, and growing up in the Houston suburbs. Lies and Weddings is a comedy about what happens when a forbidden affair erupts amid a decadent tropical wedding. All tickets include a signed copy of Lies and Weddings. Enhanced tickets include access to a champagne and sushi social with Kwan following the talk. 7 pm.
Dave Matthews Band in concert
Perhaps it’s because we’re hardcore fans of ‘70s jazz fusion, but are we the only ones who think of veteran jazz keyboardist David Matthews every time someone mentions the Dave Matthews Band? Both men do have a knack of doing their best work with African-American performers. The piano-playing Matthews arranged music for George Benson, Ron Carter, and Nina Simone, among others. As for the guitar-playing Matthews, he and his crew will be in town this weekend, performing tunes off their latest album, Walk Around the Moon, as well as all their fan favorite hits. 7:30 pm.
Saturday, June 1
Water Lantern Festival
The Water Lantern Festival is a floating lantern event that is all about connections. The event includes food, games, activities, vendors, music, and the beauty of thousands of lanterns adorned with letters of love, hope, and dreams reflected upon the water. As the sun begins to set on the evening sky, the festival begins to shine with the launch of the lanterns onto the water. Unique lanterns will drift out into the water as they join other lanterns carrying hope, love, happiness, healing, peace, and connection. 5:30 pm.
Bleachers in concert
If you’re a fan of Taylor Swift and the music she seems to drop every two months or so (that woman is a songwriting machine!), then that means you’re a fan of Jack Antonoff, the former Fun bandmate who has been Swift’s most frequent collaborator since her 1999 album. He’ll be in town this weekend fronting Bleachers, a band he created to perform Springsteen-esque anthems (he is a Jersey boy, after all) and the kind of catchy pop/rock tunes you used to hear in ‘80s John Hughes movies. 6:30 pm.
Mitochondria Gallery presents "Strength in Unity" opening reception
Mitochondria Gallery will present "Strength in Unity," a duo exhibition featuring new works by Nigerian artists Odeyemi Oluwaseun and Okoye Chukwuemeka John. "Unity" is an exploration of the collective power found in coming together. In an era defined by division and individualism, this exhibition seeks to celebrate the unifying force that emerges when two individuals join hands. Utilizing figurative paintings, these artists’ works highlight the resilience, solidarity, and transformative potential inherent in unity. Through Saturday, June 22. 7 pm.
Houston Chamber Choir presents Brubeck! A Celebration
In 2006, the Houston Chamber Choir invited jazz great Dave Brubeck to perform in Houston after a 20-year absence. Now, 18 years later, his sons Chris and Dan (Dave Brubeck Quartet) and noted Houston musicians Paul English and Horace Alexander Young join the choir, along with a chamber orchestra, in a concert celebrating Brubeck’s contributions to jazz and his explorations of new musical forms. Brubeck had a significant impact on the music world, and his legacy continues to influence musicians today. 7:30 pm.
Sunday, June 2
Sawyer Farm and Flea Market at Sawyer Ice House
Free, curated outdoor market Sawyer Farm & Flea will be back this weekend in the Sawyer Yards/Historic First Ward area. Starting this weekend, the farmers/makers market will be over at Sawyer Ice House on Sundays. They say that food, chill vibes, and anything cool will be fully served at this gathering. Plus, Top Chef finalist Dawn Burrell will be serving brunch (pre-order by Thursday at 9 pm or walk-up). It’s free to attend, and parking is free. 8 am.
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema presents Alamo Time Capsule 1999: Teen Witch
See the ultimate late '80s musical mystical teen girl fantasy! Join geeky Louise (Robyn Lively – Blake’s half-sister) as she makes the leap from bespectacled nerd to teen dream, all with a little help from a horny old witch (Zelda Rubinstein!) and some untapped magical powers. This awkwardly sexual musicalamity features tons of hairspray; incredibly strange rapping sequences; and a soundtrack that features such crowd pleasers as “I Like Boys,” “Most Popular Girl,” and the greatest rap song ever, “Top That!” 1:15 pm.
Cherish the Day: A Celebration of DJ Chicken George’s Life
Earlier this month, veteran Houston DJ Chicken George (aka Jeff Henry) passed away after a long battle with a rare form of skin cancer. The Flat will have a memorial event that honors his legacy with music, memories, and community spirit, reflecting his impact on Houston and beyond. There will also be tribute sets from DJ Sun, DJ Melodic, Gracie Chavez, Josh Zulu, Seth Jones, DJ Starsign, Brotha Jibril and others. 4 pm.