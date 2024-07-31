weekend event planner
These are the 17 best things to do in Houston this weekend
OK, so last weekend was wet and damp as hell, and no one wanted to do much of anything. With sunny skies forecast for this weekend, it’s time to get out.
Among the numerous options, a person could attend a shopping expo devoted to the curvy girls, a few art exhibits (particularly one that’ll be serving hella booze), a couple of concerts featuring ‘90s throwback artists, stage productions of classics by William Shakespeare and August Wilson, a pop-up at a doughnut shop, and a good ol’, certain-to-be-cuddly foster summit. The list below doesn't include all the White Linen Night parties happening Saturday night — we'll cover them in a separate article.
If all else fails, always remember one thing: there’s no place like home.
Read on for this weekend’s best bets.
Thursday, August 1
CURVchella Retreat Week and Shopping Expo
CURVchella is back for year two of its annual shopping expo and retreat week. Kicking things off will be a community fashion show hosted by Macy’s Galleria, with curated looks by founder Kimberly Williams and Sally Garcia, Macy's resident stylist. Now considered an annual event, CURVchella continues to make waves in curvy culture and draw big names while advocating for plus-size women. Through Monday, August 5. 6 pm (5 pm Friday; 9 am Saturday; Noon Sunday).
Blues Traveler & Big Head Todd and the Monsters in concert
Most of y’all know Blues Traveler for the mid-’90s pop hits “Run-Around” and “Hook.” We personally know them for performing the theme song for Roseanne’s ninth season. However you know them, they’ll be in town, along with Big Head Todd and the Monsters, as part of the “Blue Monsters Tour.” Blues Traveler is touring in support of their 2023 album, Traveler’s Soul, while Big Head Todd and the Monsters is touring in support of their new album, Thunderbird. 7:30 pm.
Friday, August 2
Admit One: Analog Film Showcase
Join FLATS and Houston Cinema Arts Society on a nostalgic cinematic journey that pays tribute to the timeless allure of analog film and photography. This special event will take place at the historic DeLUXE Theater, where we’ll celebrate the art of celluloid with stunning films by Texas filmmakers. Experience the charm of Super8mm, 35mm, 16mm, and VHS formats on the big screen. In addition to the film showcase, the event includes a beautiful cinematic photography exhibition curated by Jessi Bowman and Únies González. 6 & 9 pm.
Cirque Du Soleil: Songblazers
Songblazers, Cirque Du Soleil's new show that pays homage to the legendary and modern trailblazers of country music, charts the journey of two main characters as they forge their own path to country recognition. Per usual with Cirque du Soleil shows, audiences will witness acrobatics, aerial acts, and displays of strength. Sam Williams, grandson of Hank Williams and the son of Hank Williams Jr., has created a new song specifically for the show. Through Sunday, August 11. 7 pm (11 am, 3 pm & 7 pm Saturday; 1 & 5 pm Sunday).
Maz Jobrani takes the stage at Improv Houston on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Photo courtesy of Maz Jobrani
Improv Houston presents Maz Jobrani
Comedian Maz Jobrani has been one of the more familiar, Iranian-American faces in the comedy scene. (We still remember him as the fast-talking strip-mall owner in Friday After Next.) He is a founding member of The Axis of Evil Comedy Tour, which first aired on Comedy Central. He has had two Showtime specials, Brown and Friendly and I Come In Peace. He is a regular panelist on NPR’s Wait Wait Don't Tell Me, and released the book, I’m Not a Terrorist but I’ve Played One on TV, in 2015. 7:30 & 9:45 pm (7 & 9:30 pm Saturday; 5 pm Sunday).
The Garden Theatre presents The Color Purple
The Garden Theatre and The Sankofa Collective have joined forces to present The Color Purple. The musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel spotlights Celie, a downtrodden young woman whose personal awakening over the course of 35 years forms the arc of this epic story. With a joyous score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music, and blues, The Color Purple is a story of hope, a testament to the healing power of love, and a celebration of life. 8 pm (2 & 8 pm Saturday; 2 & 6:30 pm Sunday).
Houston Shakespeare Festival: Romeo & Juliet
Shakespeare’s powerful masterwork of love and loss captures the imagination and leaves audiences breathless. Two star-crossed lovers are swept up by the hatred of their warring families, and they dare to believe their love is strong enough to overcome the violence around them. Audiences can dive deeper with pre-show Bard Talks given by HSF artistic staff before every performance. Guests can learn tidbits about the playwright, characters, plots, and themes that make Shakespeare the king of the stage. Through August 10. 8:15 pm.
Saturday, August 3
Houston Pets Alive! presents Foster Summit
Houston Pets Alive!'s Foster Summit will feature animal lovers, foster caregivers, and over 15 shelters and rescues that enhance pets' lives through education, community support, and adoptions. Attendees will get to participate in hands-on workshops and connect with a fostering community dedicated to enriching the lives of pets and caregivers alike. The event will welcome Hannah Shaw, aka Kitten Lady, as the featured guest speaker. 9 am.
Heidi Vaughan Fine Art presents A Summer Spritzer Party
Heidi Vaughan Fine Art will be part of Gallery Row’s Summer Spritzer Party this weekend, where you can check out all the Upper Kirby galleries to see what's new and enjoy special refreshments at each gallery. The gallery will also continue its Secondary Market Summer exhibition and sale, with the addition of new works of art to the sale. The works of art consigned in the show are from some of the biggest and greatest art collectors in Houston. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Houston Arts Foundation. 11 am.
Seaside Poke Grand Opening
The locally-owned restaurant will celebrate the grand opening of its new location in Spring Branch’s Marq*E Entertainment Center with live entertainment, giveaways, and a pop-up market. The first 100 people will receive a free regular sized signature poke bowl. 11 am.
Archway Gallery presents "Drawn From Life" opening reception
Archway Gallery presents "Drawn From Life," a group exhibition. Since 2014, area artists have supported a life drawing program at Archway Gallery. Each week professional, mid-career, and fledgling artists draw together in the gallery, employing the time-honored tradition of learning from the human form. The exhibition features works created in or inspired by these weekly sessions. It has been curated by a team of Archway artists, including Trudy Askew, Cecilia Villanueva, and Maryam Lavaf. Through Thursday, September 5. 5 pm.
Third Eye Blind in concert
A late-’90s/early-2000s party will be popping off this weekend. Third Eye Blind comes to The Woodlands as part of the fourth edition of the Summer Gods Tour. They'll be joined by special guests Yellowcard and A R I Z O N A. Third Eye Blind has released seven studio albums in their career, most recently Our Bande Apart in 2021. We wonder if frontman Stephan Jenkins is gonna devote a couple of minutes performing this long-lost collab he did with some rap icons. Let us know if that happens. 6:30 pm.
Sunday, August 4
Shipley Do-Nuts Express and Boo’s Burger Pop-up
Visit the Shipley location at 6655 Ardmore Street (a drive-thru location near Third Ward and the Texas Medical Center) for a special menu prepared by CultureMap Tastemaker Awards nominee Joseph Boudreaux. The menu includes a burger with a Shipley glazed doughnut for a bun, hot sausage kolache, pecan praline cinnamon roll, and tres leches doughnut topped with fresh strawberries. Get there early. 9 am.
The Menil Collection Curator Talk: Michelle White on Alice Neel
Menil Collection senior curator Michelle White discusses a new acquisition by renowned American painter Alice Neel (1900–1984), the 1977 portrait of the New York-based artist and activist Faith Ringgold (1930–2024), which is on view in the "Portraits of Women from the Collection installation." This program takes place in the main building, located at 1533 Sul Ross Street. Admission is free. 3 pm.
August Wilson in the Park
August Wilson in the Park is an inaugural celebration of one of America's greatest playwrights. Guests can experience an immersive production of Wilson’s Seven Guitars, as well as live music throughout the afternoon, cuisine from food trucks, signature drinks, and vendor stalls showcasing local talent and creativity. There will also be a back-to-school drive benefiting students in Third Ward and Greater Houston. 4 pm.
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema presents The Wizard Of Oz Movie Party
There’s no place like Alamo Drafthouse. At this special interactive screening, they’ll have magical props to take with you on your way into Emerald City, including hair ribbons, lollipops (Guild-approved, of course), postcards, and even a little basket to carry it all home in. So lock arms with your merry band of friends and ease on down the yellow brick road for what promises to be a real whirlwind of a party. Ruby slippers are very much encouraged. 6 pm.
Street to Kitchen Fourth Anniversary Party
The East End restaurant, homes to James Beard Award-winning chef Benchawan Jabthonng Painter, will celebrate its fourth anniversary with a four-course feast of Thai food paired with fun wines. In typical fashion, Chef G (as she’s known) will be loading diners up with four dishes per course, so come hungry. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Southern Smoke Foundation. Act fast — a very limited number of seats are still available through the link above. 6 pm.