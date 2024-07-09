Archway Gallery presents "Drawn From Life" opening reception

Archway Gallery presents "Drawn From Life," a group exhibition. Since 2014, area artists have supported a life drawing program at Archway Gallery. Each week professional, mid-career, and fledgling artists draw together in the Gallery, employing the time-honored tradition of learning from the human form. Artists choose to work from short poses in the front gallery or one-hour poses in a separate area. These independent study sessions allow artists to supplement their creative work and education with figure drawing practice, engendering a flow of ideas, information, and inspiration in an art-filled environment.

Participants are a mix of professionals in all fields, students, retirees, and full-time artists. No membership is required, and costs are moderated to enable frequent visits.

The exhibition features works created in or inspired by these weekly sessions. It has been curated by a team of Archway artists including Trudy Askew, Cecilia Villanueva, and Maryam Lavaf.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through September 5.