RUNWAY REPRESENTATION
Houston's 5 day, plus size fashion festival celebrates body positivity
When it comes to fashion, size inclusivity has come a long way in the past few years. Over 65 percent of the women in the United States wear asize 14 or higher, and runways, which traditionally only model clothes on the ultra-thin, are starting to reflect that. There is still much room for improvement, so Curvchella is hosting a bevy of events across five days, hoping to reflect their commitment to advocating for plus-size women in Houston.
Kimberly Williams, founder of the nonprofit Curvchella and a former personal stylist and designer, teamed up with Macy's Galleria's resident stylist Sally Garcia to kick off the week's events with a fashion show that will feature size-inclusive looks for petite, misses, and plus-sizes. For Garcia, Curvchella is a natural fit for Macy's Galleria.
"Curves come in all shapes and sizes, and celebrating the diversity of women is something everyone should embrace," the stylist tells CultureMap. "I love that Macy's is so inclusive, recognizing that fashion is for everyone."
The models in the fashion show will be a mix of professionals, Macy's customers, and community partners, including food blogger and chef Vicky Andrews, affectionately known as "The Queen of Yum." Andrews started her career as a plus-size model and has always been naturally body-positive. She jumped at the opportunity to be a part of Curvchella.
Vicky Andrews, known as the "Queen of Yum," will be one of the models in Curvchella's fashion show. Photo courtesy of Vicky Andrews/Instagram
"I've always had the privilege of being organically body-positive, but I realize, as I have interactions with other curvy women, that's not always the case. For various reasons, a lot of curvy women don't feel seen, empowered, or beautiful," Andrews says. "So, having a space that not only allows them to shine but lifts them up in who they are and how they show up is so necessary."
According to Garcia, designer brands, including Karl Lagerfeld, Vince Camuto, DKNY, and Calvin Klein, continuously expand their size ranges. This fall, customers can look forward to a mix of cargo jeans, wide-legged denim, dresses, cropped and oversized tops, layering pieces, and matching sets in bold colors and prints.
"When I have shopped at Macy's, I have seen them do well with plus-size fashion, but there's always room for growth," Andrews says. "We've come a long way from when I shopped at department stores as a young girl. Now, as a woman who embraces her curves and sensuality and wants to shine, I've been impressed."
In addition to the fashion show, Curvchella is hosting a closet sale with pieces from notable influencers and stylists. There will also be workout classes, an entrepreneurial summit, and more. The events will close on Monday, August 5th, which former Mayor Sylvester Turner named "Curvchella Day'' in Houston.
Visit Curvchella's website for a full itinerary, ticket sales, and more information.