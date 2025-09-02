VIP HOUR
Hang out with 2 Houston sports legends at CultureMap’s Tailgate event
CultureMap is gearing up for The Tailgate, the can’t-miss game day bash of the season, landing Thursday, September 11, at 8th Wonder in EaDo.
Go VIP to unlock early entry, a private bar, and the ultimate fan experience: an exclusive meet-and-greet with two legendary Texas athletes: former Houston Texans tight end Owen Daniels and two-time All-Star Houston Astros pitcher Ryan Pressly.
Drafted by the Texans in 2006, Daniels played for the team through 2013 before going to the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos. While with the Broncos, he helped the team win Super Bowl 50 over the Carolina Panthers.
Fun fact: Daniels earned the nickname "The Weatherman" in college, at the University of Wisconsin, as he majored in meteorology and appeared on the Madison-area news delivering the local forecast
Dallas native Ryan Pressly made his Major League Baseball debut in 2013 with the Minnesota Twins. In 2018, he was traded to the Houston Astros, where each season he contributed in the postseason, including in six consecutive American League Championship Series and three World Series.
In Game 4 of the 2022 World Series, Pressly became the first MLB relief pitcher to contribute to two combined no-hitters, and just the second pitcher overall. His 14 postseason saves rank fifth in MLB history.
Attendees of The Tailgate will enjoy a range of experiences showcasing local sports and local food. Nearly two dozen restaurants will be serving game day-inspired bites, including BB's Tex-Orleans, The Waffle Bus, Loro, Pizaro’s Pizza, Crawfish Cafe, and La Calle Tacos.
Speaking of tacos, don't forget to vote here for your favorites in our bracket-style Top Taco Tournament; the winner will be announced at the event.
Expect activations and appearances from your favorite Houston teams, including the Texans, Astros, and Dynamo and Dash football clubs.
Lock in $60 VIP tickets, while they last, for the all-access experience and meet-and-greet. General Admission tickets start at $35.
Get your tickets now before they sell out, and we’ll see you on September 11.
The Tailgate is sponsored by FLIGHT by Yuengling, Puttshack, Mizzen+Main, Sysco To Go, Antone's Famous Po' Boys, NXT LVL Events, and more to be announced.