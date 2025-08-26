vote now
16 Houston restaurants compete in CultureMap's Top Taco Tournament
As part of this year’s Tailgate, CultureMap’s celebration of everyone’s favorite way to get in the game day spirit, we’re asking readers to determine the best taco spot in Houston in our Top Taco Tournament.
Picking one best taco joint out of hundreds of qualified businesses is virtually impossible. Instead, we’ve chosen 16 favorites across a few categories, including fine dining, breakfast tacos, a couple of quirky one-offs, and more modern taquerias that are pushing Houston forward.
The nominees are paired up, bracket-style, to compete against each other. Readers can vote for their favorite restaurant in each matchup. The winners will go on to the next round, until a champion emerges.
Round one voting is open now until midnight on Friday, August 29. You may vote once per day.
We’ll reveal the winner on stage at The Tailgate event Thursday, September 11 at 8th Wonder. The night will include tailgate-inspired cuisine from local restaurants; premium cocktails; activations and appearances from your favorite Houston teams, including the Texans, Astros, and Dynamo and Dash football clubs; a silent auction of sports memorabilia, and more.
Early-bird tickets are on sale for $25 for general admission and $45 for VIP. Read more about The Tailgate here, stay updated through our editorial series, and nab discounted tickets here.
Here are the nominees in CultureMap's Top Taco Tournament:
Flora Mexican Kitchen vs. Mayahuel
At Flora, chef Mate Zorrilla brings experience from Mexico City to a menu that includes tacos wrapped with tortillas that are made from nixtamalized corn. Newcomer Mayahuel brings a little more star power courtesy of chef Luis Robledo Richards, winner of the Best Pastry Chef in Latin America from the World’s 50Best and a judge on Netflix’s dessert competition show Sugar Rush. Both restaurant are serving elevated Mexican cuisine, but only one will advance to round two.
Cuchara Mexico City Bistro vs. Maximo
At Cuchara, chef Ana Beaven has been serving Montrose a taste of Mexico City since 2012 with fan favorites like the signature Tacos Dorados with potato and chorizo. At Maximo, 27-year-old chef Adrian Torres is serving crisp fish tacos and a brisket suadero taco alongside more elevated fare such as masa cornbread with caviar. Both restaurant will serve you a potent margarita to pair with the tacos, but only one will move on to round two.
Urbe vs. Tacos Doña Lena
At Urbe, James Beard Award winner Hugo Ortega pays homage to Mexican street food with a menu that includes a street taco sampler and first-rate cochinita pibil. Tacos Doña Lena became a Yelp sensation thanks to its signature birria tacos, but don’t skip the surprisingly meaty tasting soy pastor. Both restaurants are redefining casual taquerias in Houston, but only one will move on in this tournament.
Papalo Taqueria vs. Cochinita & co.
Despite a humble location in downtown’s Finn Hall food hall, Papalo has earned statewide acclaim for dishes such as the zanahoria taco (confit carrot) and slowly-cooked pork shoulder in roasted tomatillo salsa. Chef Victoria Elizondo has earned a James Beard Award semifinalist nomination for Cochinita’s flavorful fare, including the signature cochinita pibil and the shrimp with pineapple pico de gallo. Both of these restaurants are among Houston’s most compelling modern taquerias, but only one will move on to round two.
Candente vs. Eight Row Flint
Although Candente is primarily known for Tex-Mex staples like fajitas and enchiladas, the signature birria tacos, made with smoked and braised short rib and beef shank, are either a hearty entree or a shareable appetizer. Tacos have always been on the menu at both of Eight Row Flint’s locations — served on nixtamalized corn tortillas, natch — with the Brussels sprouts taco being particularly noteworthy. Could either of these restaurants known for one great dish win this tournament?
Little Rey vs. Tacos a Go Go
At Little Rey, chef Ford Fry uses a custom-designed grill and smoker to serve juicy chicken and succulent beef wrapped in fluffy flour tortillas — topped with diner’s choice of toppings from the salsa bar. Tacos a Go Go is a Houston staple that’s as well known for its breakfast offerings as well as lunch and dinner fare like the carne guisada and lamb barbacoa. Only one of these family-friendly favorites will move forward.
Laredo Taqueria vs. Villa Arcos
At both its locations on Washington Avenue and in the Near Northside, diners line up for Laredo Taqueria’s expertly-prepared breakfast tacos. Of course, no Houston breakfast tacos are more beloved than Villa Arcos, with its 2023 return to service being universally cheered citywide. Both of these restaurants are among Houston’s favorite ways to wake up, but only one will make it to round two.
Tacos Tierra Caliente vs. The Taco Stand
Generations of Montrose diners have relied on Tierra Caliente for everything from tacos al pastor to lengua, all enhanced by the food trailer’s house made salsas. The Taco Stand puts a more modern spin on the formula, serving a range of proteins wrapped in either corn or flour tortillas that are made in house. Both of these restaurants are quick and affordable, but only one will move on to round two.
---
The Tailgate is brought to you by FLIGHT by Yuengling, Puttshack, Mizzen+Main, Sysco To Go, Antone's Famous Po' Boys, and more to be announced.