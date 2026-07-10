on the move
Riotous Houston comedy club departs Montrose for spacious new home
A Houston comedy club has found a new home. The Riot Comedy Club will move from its current home in Montrose to a new venue on Washington Ave.
Beginning in August, The Riot will operate at a dedicated facility next to Southern-inspired cocktail bar Julep at 1925 Washington Ave. The move ends The Riot’s run at Montrose bar Rudyard’s, where it has operated since 2022. Between now and the new opening, The Riot will host shows at its location in Conroe.
“This wasn’t an easy decision, but as we’ve grown, it became clear we needed a space that fully delivers the experience we want to give our guests, our comedians, and our staff,” The Riot Comedy Club founder Brian Gendron said in a statement. “We’re not just changing locations – we’re building a dedicated venue for comedy that supports Houston’s growing scene, bringing together live shows, hospitality and an expanded food and beverage program.”
With 4,700 square feet of space, the new location will offer a 150 seats, full food and beverage service, and ADA accessibility. It will also operate as a coffee shop and cafe during the day.
Comedy fans with tickets to current shows will receive full refunds, according to a release. They’ll also be invited to a complimentary show at the new venue once it opens.
“Houston has an exciting, emerging and very underrated comedy scene, and we want to be the place that helps it grow,” Gendron said. “We’re committed to building a venue where local comedians can develop, national acts want to stop, and audiences can be part of something that’s genuinely good for this city.”