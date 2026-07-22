4th Annual M-K-T White Linen Market

M-K-T and Houston Plant Market present the fourth annual White Linen Market, a free, sitewide celebration of local shopping, art, music, food, and entertainment during White Linen Night in the Heights.

The open-air market will feature a curated mix of local makers, artists, plant vendors, accessories, specialty goods, and food finds. Participating M-K-T shops, restaurants, and wellness businesses will extend the event indoors with special offers, tastings, giveaways, photo moments, in-store DJs, and other block party-style experiences.

Entertainment includes DJ Tru Skool in the Building 1 Courtyard, live music from Houston singer-songwriter Norman Todd on the Trailside Lawn, roaming Roller Disco Cowgirls from Dreamland Entertainment, and illuminated hula hoop performances and interactive lessons from Mad About Hoops.

Guests can also enter the White Linen Market Raffle for a chance to win more than $1,200 in wellness experiences, shopping sprees, dining prizes, memberships, and prize packages from M-K-T businesses and local partners.

Complimentary refreshments will be available from Eureka Heights and A Force of Nature water.