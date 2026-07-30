where to party on WLN
More than 20 White Linen Night parties happening in the Heights and beyond
Goodness – it’s White Linen Night time again.
It’s that time of year when folks put on their finest, cleanest linens and walk around the Heights, just taking in all the fanciness. As this year marks the night’s 20th anniversary, Houston has a whole slew of WLN-related events, from day parties to outdoor markets to late-night shindigs. But there will also be a few alternative events (Black denim, anyone?) going on at the same time.
As always, the main celebration happens on 19th Street in the Heights. Organized by the 19th Street Merchants Association, a crowd of thousands of people — all dressed in white — shows up for this festival that features live music, street performers, food and drink stands, and more than 50 local vendors. Held from 6-10 pm, tickets are $20. Get more details and purchase tickets here.
In addition to the party 19th Street, these bars, restaurants, and other businesses in the Heights and beyond are also getting in on the White Linen Night festivities.
Agnes and Sherman will turn its space into a WLN pit stop, where folks can level up the experience with a spot to refuel and refresh. Enjoy indoor AC, restrooms, a dedicated bar, and food and drink specials available for purchase all night long. 6 pm.
ARTECHOUSE Houston will celebrate White Linen Night with an immersive evening of art, music, and cocktails. Visitors can explore the "Blooming Wonders" exhibition, featuring digital gardens and interactive installations by internationally renowned artists. 5 pm.
Best Regards will host an all-white affair featuring a specialty food and cocktail menu. Linen wearers can expect a night full of live DJ sets, elegant cocktails and delicious food. 4 pm.
Botanic Beer Garden will serve up special cocktails all day. There’s the White Linen (cucumber, elderflower, lemon, and fresh mint), Salted Honey Hibiscus Margarita (house-made hibiscus, honey, fresh lime, and a salted rim), and Dragonfruit Spritz (dragonfruit, sparkling wine, and citrus). 11 am.
Bungalow Heights promises to keep things cool if the weather gets a bit too heated. It will have an air-conditioned tent and an upper patio, where attendees can enjoy the all-day food and drink specials. A DJ will take over at 6 pm. 10 am.
By the Wayside is teaming up with Miradela for a White Linen Makers & Creators Market. Browse the market, meet the people behind the work, grab a cocktail and some food, and stick around as the night rolls on. 5 pm.
Cattlemen’s Country Club will have a White Linen Party, featuring live music from Hillbilly Deluxe and Christian Walker. This is part of a multi-venue WLN takeover that includes Heights Social, BLVD Park, and Say No Mas. Noon.
Dan Electro’s Guitar Bar sets off Black Denim festivities at Sunset Heights this year with its “Lilith Fair Festival” theme. Marley Moon, Hate Mail, and Enochian Project will be some of the artists performing, with The Suffers frontwoman Kam Franklin providing DJ grooves. 6 pm.
Donna’s WLN throwdown will include a tented parking-lot party, tropical cocktails, snacks and sandos from Bayou Butchers, and a DJ Demo vinyl set at 8:30 pm. White linen encouraged, and good times guaranteed. 6 pm.
With its WLN after party, Mexican-inspired cocktail lounge 1111 wants people to leave the Heights in white and head over to Montrose for an afterparty. Keelan Foreal will provide the sounds for this late-night soiree. Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. 10 pm.
ELLIO Fine Art’s fifth annual WLN celebration will feature artwork from artists Audrey Tulimierro Welch, Kristina Rose Baker, and Houston’s own Shanti Conlan. The exhibition brings together voices whose practices span abstraction, painting, and printmaking. 4 pm.
Emerson Rose will feature a performance from local cover band The Pipe Dream. The three-piece outfit will play crowd favorites from the 90s through today. 6 pm.
Heights Antiques on Yale will be holding its 1st Saturday sale before WLN. The sidewalk sale will feature discounts of 20-50 percent off storewide. A complimentary food and drinks buffet will also be available. 10 am.
Heights Bier Garten will be offering its open-air garden for folks to sip cocktails, listen to live music, and soak in the vibes. Good Time Muffin will be kicking things off with live tunes, followed by a DJ spinning grooves at 8 pm. 4 pm.
Hotel Daphne will hold a White Linen Soiree — aka “An Elevated Al Fresco Evening.” This event will feature spritz-forward cocktails, alongside bites such as oysters, shrimp with pepperoni butter, and focaccia pizza. A live DJ will keep the party going in the courtyard. 6 pm.
M-K-T and Houston Plant Market present the fourth annual White Linen Market. The open-air market will feature a curated mix of local makers, artists, plant vendors, accessories, specialty goods, and food finds. 4 pm.
Melrose will celebrate WLN all through the wee hours with its Late Night Affair. It’ll be a night of cocktails, sounds, and late-night service, with JJOSHALLENN and Kyle Baron providing the tunes. Dress in white and stay all night. 10 pm.
Moon Rabbit is inviting all the white-wearers to swing by the Vietnamese restaurant for a patio party. It will have light bites, specialty cocktails, a DJ spinning live music, and lots of fun. Saint Arnold Brewing Company and Topo Chico are a few of the sponsors. 5 pm.
Patterson Park Patio Bar will serve as a free, pre-game, WLN destination. It will have all-day drink specials (including $10 white spritzes and $8 white teas), complimentary drink vendors, and a live DJ. 11 am.
Permission Whiskey will have a day-long throwdown, complete with a turf parking lot, Woodford Reserve on deck, and live performances from Peter & the Coconuts and The Bocock Brothers. DJ Gusgus and DJ Low-Key As-Me will spin the late-night grooves at 10 pm. 2 pm.
Raven Tower will be going the opposite route with Black Denim: The Anti-White Linen Night, with rock, emo, pop-punk, and alternative hits all night. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best black denim, band tees, leather, or all-black fit while spending WLN on the darker side of the Heights. 8 pm.
Reata Cellars will have chef Michelle Free serving up her signature "Bad Ass Burgers." This will be followed by John Egan performing some Texas blues at 8 pm. Free will also have a pulled pork sammy to-go kiosk on 19th Street until 11 pm. 6 pm.
Shady Acres Saloon will have live music going during its WLN event. Southern rock/country group Brian Taylor and the High Society will serve as the headliners. Country artist Cooper Mohrmann will perform at 3 pm. 8:30 pm.
Tribeca will hold a Purple Durag Party, hosted by White Durag and The Chopstars. DJ Candlestick, DJ Hollygrove, Lonny, and others will spend the night spinning chopped-and-screwed classics and Houston club anthems. 9 pm.
It’ll be a Whimsy White Linen Night over at The Whimsy Artisan Boutique. The free evening of art, atmosphere, and discovery features local artists, outdoor artist tents, curious collections, and wonderfully strange discoveries. 5 pm.