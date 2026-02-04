Yeah, it’s Super Bowl weekend. Houstonians who aren't watching at home have options for catching the game.
Chapman and Kirby, Bayou Heights Bier Garten, and The Savoy are just some of the spaces that will be having touchdown-filled throwdowns, complete with food (all those wings!) and drink specials.
But if you’re not down with the pigskin, there are other things going down this weekend, including a home and garden show, two Black History Month-themed art shows, a visit from the father of New Jack Swing, and the HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS!!!
Thursday, February 5
Anderson Center for the Arts presents “HOMEcoming: The Fire We Inherit”
“HOMEcoming: The Fire We Inherit” is an immersive group exhibition featuring works by former artists-in-residence, curated by Allison Retina Stewart-Creeks. Rooted in memory, lineage, and the emotional architecture of home, the exhibition explores what is passed down, what is preserved, and what we carry forward across generations. Through portraiture, abstraction, fashion, and object-based works, “HOMEcoming” invites viewers into intimate, lived-in spaces where personal history and collective memory intersect. Through Saturday, February 28. 6 pm.
Atmosphere in concert
Atmosphere couldn’t have picked a more important time to head out on the road, in support of their new album Jestures. Ever since their Overcast! debut album in 1997, the Minneapolis-bred duo of rapper Ant and DJ/producer Slug have been reminding hip-hop listeners – for decades – that folks in the Twin Cities shouldn’t be trifled with. They may be respectful folk but, as recent events (as well as Atmosphere’s whole discography) have shown, Minnesotans aren’t afraid to get in your grill and call you out. 7 pm.
Barbacana x EaDough Dessert Collab
Downtown Houston fine-dining destination Barbacana, led by chef Christian Hernandez, will partner with EaDough Pastries & Provisions, the beloved EaDo bakery and coffee shop from chefs Kripa and Kirthan Shenoy, for an exclusive dessert tasting event celebrating cross-cultural pastry craft. Shenoy and Barbacana pastry chef Priscilla Treviño will co-create a limited-time dessert menu that blends Houston-forward flavors with classic technique. Tickets are $65 per person. 7 pm.
Friday, February 6
Marketplace Events presents Houston Home + Garden Show
The Houston Home + Garden Show brings renovation ideas, innovative products, and local home and garden experts together under one roof for three days. From remodeling and landscaping to pools, decks, and outdoor living, attendees can connect face-to-face with trusted pros to kick-start their project plans. The event will feature special guest Richard Karn (aka Al from Home Improvement), a plant market presented by PlantCon International, food trucks, adoptable pets from the Houston Humane Society, and more. 10 am. (10 am Saturday and Sunday).
The Dream Affect Foundation presents "The Black Experience: Past, Present and Future"
Curated by The Dream Affect Foundation, "The Black Experience: Past, Present and Future" is a group exhibition, presented during Black History Month, that considers Black artistic practice as both an archive and a catalyst. The exhibition brings together six contemporary artists whose works reflect the enduring influence of history while asserting bold, forward-thinking visions of Black life, identity, and imagination. Through Saturday, February 28. 5 pm.
Chardon presents Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler with chef Dominick Lee
The French restaurant in the Thompson Hotel is hosting a one-night-only pop-up dedicated to all things Mardi Gras. Chardon chef E.J. Miller is teaming up with New Orleans native Dominick Lee to create a three-course, $95 dinner (optional beverage pairing, $55) that includes choices such as escargot Rockefeller, Creole bucatini, suckling pig porchetta “muffuletta,” and chicken-fried rabbit. 5 pm.
Photo courtesy of Harlem Globetrotters
CLASS Bookstore and National Association of Black Bookstores present An Evening with Teddy Riley
R&B/pop-producing icon (and creator of the musical genre known as New Jack Swing) Teddy Riley is coming to Houston's DeLuxe Theater to promote his new book Remember The Times. Known for crafting hit for artists such as Michael Jackson, Bobby Brown, and Keith Sweat, Riley will be signing books and meeting/greeting the attendees after his conversation with moderator/The Breakfast Klub owner Marcus Davis. 7 pm.
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Frida
Salma Hayek scored a Best Actress nomination for her performance as Frida Kahlo, who was able to channel the pain of a crippling injury and her tempestuous marriage to Diego Rivera (Alfred Molina) into her art. Directed by Julie Taymor, this 2002 biopic explores Kahlo’s complex relationship with Rivera, her controversial affair with Leon Trotsky, and provocative, romantic entanglements with women. Shown in glorious 35mm! – and in conjunction with the MFAH’s Frida: The Making of an Icon exhibit. 7 pm.
Saturday, February 7
Jeni’s Ice Creams presents Ice Cream for Breakfast Day
Jeni’s marks the return of Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, the cult-favorite holiday that encourages customers to show up in pajamas, grab a spoon, and start the day with something sweet. Scoop shops across Houston will open early for the debut of a newly reimagined House Coffee flavor, the return of the Maple Soaked Pancakes flavor, special breakfast-inspired menu pairings, in-shop surprises, and a chance to win free ice cream and coffee for a year. 9 am.
The Harlem Globetrotters 100 Year Tour
The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will be in Houston as part of the team’s 100 Year Tour. The current team of elite men and women, holders of an unprecedented over 60 Guinness World Records, including 18 set just last year, the most of any team in any sport, will bring a fresh look of gravity-defying dunks and game-changing tricks against their renowned rivals, The Washington Generals. 1 and 6 pm.
Houston Public Library presents Lunar New Year Storytime with Monique Truong
Houston Public Library’s Alief-David M. Henington Regional branch will host Lunar New Year Storytime, with Vietnamese American novelist/essayist Monique Truong. An Alief Hastings High School alumna, Truong is the co-author of the children’s picture book Mai’s Áo Dài, with celebrity fashion designer Thai Nguyen and bestselling illustrator Dung Ho. The free, family-friendly program invites children and families to celebrate Lunar New Year (Tết) through storytelling, culture, and community. 3 pm.
Company OnStage presents The Importance of Being Earnest
Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest follows the escapades of two charming bachelors, Jack and Algernon, who lead double lives to escape their social obligations. Their intricate web of deception becomes increasingly complicated when both men fall in love, leading to a series of comedic misunderstandings and absurd situations. (Note: Alley Theatre and Houston Cinema Arts Society will screen the 2002 movie adaptation at River Oaks Theatre on Sunday afternoon.) Through Saturday, February 21. 8 pm (2 pm Sunday).
Sunday, February 8
Houston Friendship Circle Inc. presents Houston Friendship 5K
Runners, walkers, and families from across Houston will gather for the Houston Friendship 5K & 1-Mile Fun Walk, a way to kick off Super Bowl Sunday before an afternoon of festivities. Going down at Godwin Park, the event aims to support Friendship Circle of Houston, an organization that is dedicated to reducing isolation and building genuine connections for families raising children with special needs. 11 am.
City Place presents The Galentine’s Edit: Sip • Sculpt• Savor with Ōra Pilates Studio
Join Ōra Pilates for a Galentine’s Pilates pop-up designed for movement, connection, and a little caffeine-fueled joy. This 45-minute, all-levels class blends intentional flow, core work, and mindful movement. Come solo, bring your best friend, or meet new faces in the community of women who believe in pouring into themselves. Complimentary coffee from Memory Lane Coffee Co. and açaí bowls by Delightful Cravings HTX available after the class. Space is limited and requires reservation. 1 pm.
Meow Wolf Houston presents Glitter, Glue & U
Celebrate connection, creativity, and a little cosmic sweetness at Glitter, Glue & U, a family-friendly, Valentine’s Day card-crafting experience inside Meow Wolf Houston’s Theta Theater. Led for the first time by Meow Wolf Houston’s art and scenic teams, this come-and-go event invites guests of all ages to slow down, get crafty, and make one-of-a-kind Valentine’s cards inspired by Meow Wolf’s immersive, otherworldly universe. 2 pm.