An Immersive Memory
Holiday + New Year's Eve events sparkle with immersive photo activations
Holiday events have come a long way from basic décor and cookie trays. Today’s guests crave experiences, moments that surprise, delight, and create lasting memories. That’s exactly where NXT LVL EVENT comes in.
Known for immersive, tech-driven activations that blend creativity with cutting-edge AI, NXT LVL EVENT is redefining what holiday celebrations can be. Whether you’re hosting a corporate party, client appreciation event, hotel gala, or large-scale holiday activation, NXT LVL EVENT transforms your gathering into a fully immersive experience your guests will talk about long after the season ends.
Step into the spotlight with the Holiday Movie Poster Experience
Every guest is a star with NXT LVL EVENT’s Holiday Movie Poster Experience. Attendees are photographed and transformed into cinematic, holiday-themed movie posters, complete with dramatic lighting, custom titles, and festive flair.
Guests walk away feeling like they were cast in their own holiday blockbuster, and with a keepsake they'll hold onto long after the season ends.
Santa’s official stamp of approval: The Santa’s Little Helper Experience
Perfect for family-friendly events and corporate holiday parties alike, the Santas Little Helper Experience turns guests into officially registered helpers from the North Pole.
Each participant receives a custom-designed Elf ID card featuring their photo, name, and festive credentials. It’s playful, interactive, and irresistible, especially for guests who love personalized takeaways.
Travel back in time with the AI Nostalgic Holiday Experience
Some holiday memories never fade, and NXT LVL EVENT knows exactly how to bring them back. With the AI Nostalgic Experience, guests are digitally transformed into different eras of holiday magic from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.
From retro sweaters and disco-inspired looks to neon holiday vibes and classic ’90s aesthetics, this activation taps into nostalgia in the most modern way possible. It’s fun, emotional, and wildly shareable.
See the world without leaving the party: The Staycation Experience
Why choose one destination when you can visit them all? NXT LVL EVENT’s Staycation Experience instantly transports guests to iconic cities around the globe. One moment you’re under the lights of New York, the next you’re posing in Paris, London, Sydney, or festive Germany.
This experience blends global travel vibes with holiday charm, perfect for guests who dream of adventure, even during a busy season.
Ring in the New Year with the AI NYE Experience
New this season, NXT LVL EVENT introduces an unforgettable AI New Year’s Eve Experience. Guests can place themselves in the heart of New York City during the iconic Ball Drop or step inside a studio-style environment as the hosts of a live NYE celebration.
It’s the excitement of New Year’s Eve — without the cold, crowds, or travel — and it creates dramatic visuals guests can’t wait to share.
More than an event — an immersive memory
No matter which experience you choose, one thing is guaranteed: NXT LVL EVENT delivers excitement, innovation, and immersion at every level. Their activations entertain, engage, connect, and elevate the holiday experience into something truly extraordinary.
This holiday season, create moments your guests will remember. Because with NXT LVL EVENT, the holidays aren’t just celebrated — they’re experienced.
Book your consultation today and don't miss out on the most immersive experiences around.