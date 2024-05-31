celebrating freedom
Country music stars and fireworks headline Houston's July 4 festival
On May 30, Houston Mayor John Whitmire announced what the city has planned for this year’s Independence Day celebration — also known as Shell Freedom Over Texas — going down this Fourth of July at the Eleanor Tinsley and Sam Houston Parks on Allen Parkway.
The big draw this year will be performances from several country stars. Headlining the Shell Main Stage will be chart-topping and multi-platinum country-pop recording artist Russell Dickerson. Seasoned veteran Jo Dee Messina will serve as a featured artist, while Mississippi trio Chapel Hart will be a featured artist.
Of course, several other attractions will put attendees in a celebratory mood:
Allow yourself to be swept away by the music and atmosphere in the relaxing Bud Light Bayou Bash beach area, while enjoying a perfect view of the main stage and spectacular fireworks finale.
At the Dr Pepper Flavor Zone, cool off in the shade with a refreshing Dr Pepper float from the Dr Pepper Parlor, and sample many of the tastings offered in this family-friendly zone.
At the All-American Kids Zone, Lego will be joining the festivities with an experiential activation that is sure to keep both kids and adults engaged. The area also offers lots of new free games, an arcade, and rides, plus face painting and plenty of interactive educational activities
And Liberty Park will feature Symbols of Freedom as a reminder of the historic roots of July 4. The five military branches will be represented by Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and first responders. They are available to take pictures with military assets and participate in booth activities.
“I invite everyone to join me at Shell Freedom Over Texas as we celebrate our nation’s birthday and pay tribute to the men and women who have made great sacrifices to ensure our freedom,” Mayor Whitmire said in a statement. “I thank Shell and other sponsors for their support of this time-honored tradition. Freedom Over Texas offers something for everyone. Bring your family, friends, and patriotic spirit for an afternoon of family-friendly festivities, live entertainment followed by a spectacular Texas-sized fireworks show.”
Admission is $10 per person online and at the gates. Children 5 and under are free. For more information, go to the Freedom Over Texas website.