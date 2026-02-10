Now playing
Texas-based microbrewery theater chain claims Houston's shuttered Alamo Drafthouse
The Houston area’s shuttered Alamo Drafthouse will soon reopen under new ownership. Flix Brewhouse has claimed all four Drafthouse locations that had been operated by Triple Tap ventures, including two theaters in El Paso and one in Lubbock.
Founded in Round Rock, TX in 2011, Flix Brewhouse touts itself as “the world’s only first-run cinema brewery.” The acquisition brings Flix to 15 locations nationwide, including theaters in San Antonio, Oklahoma City, and Albuquerque. The Houston location is in Katy’s LaCenterra development (2707 Commercial Center Blvd.).
All four locations will reopen on February 23, in time for the release of Scream 7, with tickets going on sale February 13.
“This acquisition is a natural extension of who we are and what we believe in,” CEO Chance Robertson said in a statement. “Cinema success today means creating better experiences. We’re grateful to the entire Triple Tap team for their work in cultivating these moviegoing communities, and we’re honored to carry that legacy forward.”
Similar to an Alamo Drafthouse, Flix serves a wide range of classic American fare, all of which is scratch-made in the theater’s kitchen. They include breakfast tacos (available all day), burgers, salads, pizza, and entrees such as chicken tenders, fish and chips, and quesadillas. Naturally, theater goers have four popcorn choices: butter, bacon ranch, elote chili lime, and dill pickle.
They’re paired with beers brewed exclusively for Flix. Current styles include a Scottish ale, a raspberry wheat, a hazy IPA, and a Mexican-style lager. Last year, it won a Gold Medal at the Texas Craft Brewers Cup.
Each location screens first-run films as well as “Flix Picks” for classic movies and a FanFest screening that includes a custom menu and a souvenir glass. All theaters feature digital projection and sound, reclined seating and parabolic screens.
This YouTube commercial previews the experience.
“As the industry continues to evolve, Flix Brewhouse remains focused on thoughtful, strategic growth and delivering a distinctly different experience for moviegoers,” Robertson added. “The path forward in exhibition isn’t one size fits all. Innovation at Flix means staying true to what sets us apart: our craft and constant drive to raise the bar on quality, service, and community.”
Alamo Drafthouse opened its Katy location in 2018. It closed on Saturday, February 7.