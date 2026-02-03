Concert News
Houston rap star Don Toliver rolls into town on high octane new tour
Houston rap legend Don Toliver will perform a hometown show at the Toyota Center on Thursday, May 14.
The new concert is part of Toliver’s Octane Tour, a 30-city run through North America that begins in Orlando on May 8 and concludes in Denver on July 5. In addition to Houston, the rapper will perform in Dallas on June 13 and San Antonio on June 14.
He’ll be joined on all three Texas dates by by SahBabii, SoFaygo, and Chase B.
Toliver is touring in support of Octane, his fifth studio album that was released last month and debuted at No. 1 on both Spotify and Apple Music. Recorded during Toliver’s European tour and at sessions in California, Octane is inspired by Toliver’s love of cars and rally racing culture, according to press materials. A native Houstonian, Toliver is also known for tracks such as certified platinum singles “No Pole” and “Private Landing” featuring Justin Bieber, along with multi-platinum hits including “No Idea,” “After Party,” “Lemonade,” and “Bandit.”
Along with the tour announcement, Toliver has unveiled the video for Rendezvous, a track he recorded with Yeat.
Tickets will be available starting with the Citi presale beginning on Wednesday, February 4. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, February 6 at 10 am at LiveNation.com.
Various VIP packages are also available, including early entry and access to a pre-show VIP lounge. Find those details at vipnation.com.
Octane 2026 Tour Dates
Fri May 8 – Orlando, FL @ Rolling Loud*^#
Tue May 12 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center*^+
Thu May 14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*^+
Sun May 17 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena*^+
Tue May 19 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena*^+
Thu May 21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center*^+
Sat May 23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena*^+
Sun May 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena*^+
Tue May 26 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena*^+
Wed May 27 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center*^+
Fri May 29 – Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena*^+
Sat May 30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden*^+
Mon Jun 01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*^+
Tue Jun 02 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena*^+
Thu Jun 04 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena*^+
Fri Jun 05 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena*^+
Sun Jun 07 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre*^+
Tue Jun 09 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena*^+
Thu Jun 11 – Chicago, IL @ United Center*^+
Sat Jun 13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center*^+
Sun Jun 14 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center*^+
Wed Jun 17 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center*^+
Fri Jun 19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest*^+#
Sat Jun 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center*^+
Wed Jun 24 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena*^+
Thu Jun 25 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena*^+
Sat Jun 27 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena*^+
Mon Jun 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena*^+
Tue Jun 30 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego*^+
Wed Jul 01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center*^+
Fri Jul 03 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena*^+
Sun Jul 05 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena*^+
*with SahBabii
^with SoFaygo
+with CHASE B
# Festival Headline