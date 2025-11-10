University of Houston-Downtown presents Beaujolais & Blues

Each year the French release the first wine of the harvest on the third Thursday of November, proclaiming “Le Beaujolais Nouveau est arrivé!” The University of Houston-Downtown will present “Beaujolais & Blues,” an evening celebrating the arrival of the 2025 Beaujolais Nouveau with a wine tasting and the soulful sounds of Houston’s own The Mighty Orq.

Guests can sample the new vintage of Beaujolais from three or four different vineyards, as well as light bites like charcuterie, cheeses, fruit, and sweets. There will be food and wine stations so participants will be encouraged to mix and mingle.

WHEN

WHERE

Amegy Bank - Administrative Offices
1801 Main St suite 1300, Houston, TX 77002, USA
TICKET INFO

$60 per person, $100 per couple.

