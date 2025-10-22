The Periwinkle Foundation presents Iron Sommelier

The Periwinkle Foundation will present Iron Sommelier, Houston’s premier wine tasting and sommelier competition. Guests will be able to sample wines in a private setting. Competing sommeliers will select three wines which focus on a particular wine region, grape or style and personally present the wines they are pouring, while conversing with guests as they taste and compare. A panel of judges will rate the sommeliers on their wine choice, presentation, creativity, and knowledge of their wine selections.

Guests will have access to a wine pull, auction, raffle and children’s art sales. They can also cast their “corks” for the People’s Choice Award.

Proceeds benefit The Periwinkle Foundation programs for pediatric cancer patients at Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center.