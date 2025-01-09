weekend event planner
These are the 14 best things to do in Houston this weekend
Winter has officially come for us, as Houston weather has finally realized, “Oh yeah – it’s supposed to be cold this time of year.”
However, if you’re not afraid of the chill in the air, step out of the house and take in some great events that are happening this weekend. Get your shop on at a three-day boutique event. Head over to the Theater District and see a multiple Tony winner, or the Museum District to see a multiple Golden Globe winner. And you can spend one certain-to-be-wild night celebrating the birthdays of two late, great rock icons.
Thursday, January 9
Laura Rathe Fine Art presents Hunt Slonem: "Wild Kingdom" opening reception
Laura Rathe Fine Art will present "Wild Kingdom," a solo exhibition by Hunt Slonem. Slonem has captivated collectors, galleries, and art enthusiasts worldwide, creating a whimsical realm of his own through his series of birds, butterflies, and bunnies. "Wild Kingdom" highlights Hunt’s mix of patterns and mediums inviting viewers into his colorful, creative world. Hunt’s work bridges a gap between art and design, balancing deeper spiritual themes with his playful visual appeal. Through Thursday, February 13. 4 pm.
Houston Tri Delta Philanthropies, Inc. presents The Sale Houston
At The Sale’s three-day shopping event, shoppers will enjoy drastically discounted merchandise from 50-plus premier boutiques, including Christy Lynn, The Avenue, J. Landa, and more. The Sale kicks off Thursday evening with Early Bird Shopping, giving shoppers exclusive access to the best deals of the season. Thursday ticket holders also receive complimentary valet, light bites, and champagne. General shopping follows on Friday and Saturday. This year’s proceeds benefit Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center. 6 pm (9 am Saturday and Sunday).
Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center presents The Book of Mormon
When it was announced that South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone would collaborate with Avenue Q songwriter Robert Lopez on a musical about Mormons, no one expected that it would become a nine-time Tony winner and the 12th longest-running show on Broadway. Accolades and acclaim aside, The Book of Mormon is still an outrageous comedy that follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. 7:30 pm (2 and 7:30 Saturday; 1:30 and 7 pm Sunday).
Friday, January 10
Moody Center for the Arts presents "score for transitional times"
The first program of the Moody’s 2025 spring season, "score for transitional times" is a performance installation by choreographer Hope Mohr and visual artist Ranu Mukherjee. Featuring an ensemble of international dancers, this one-night-only presentation inaugurates a season of artistic responses to the climate crisis, organized in conjunction with the forthcoming exhibition, "Breath(e): Toward Climate and Social Justice." 6 pm.
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Emilia Perez
The recent winner of three Golden Globes (including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy), this Netflix-distributed fever dream (which will be shown in glorious 35mm!) defies genres and expectations. Through a vivid mixture of song, dance, and bold visuals, this odyssey follows four remarkable women in Mexico as they pursue happiness. Written and directed by Jacques Audiard (Rust and Bone, A Prophet), the Cannes-winning film stars Karla Sofia Gascón, Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, and Edgar Ramírez. 7 pm (5 pm Sunday).
Splice Records and Saint Arnold Brewing present BowiElvis Fest
It’s that time of year again when we celebrate the birthdays of two rock icons with two stages, burlesque, food, and, of course, a birthday cake. BowiElvis Fest has found a new home going into its 16th year of saluting these late, great rock and roll Capricorns. Splice Records will bring the best little fest of the new year to Dan Electro’s. The lineup this year includes Pecos Hank, TURNAWAYS, Johnny Ono & CC Riders, The Mighty Orq, Alex Saxon,and more. 7 pm.
Theatre Suburbia presents Popcorn Falls
Fans of the beloved, born-in-Texas play Greater Tuna will definitely get a kick out of this show. The sleepy town of Popcorn Falls is forced into bankruptcy when a neighboring town threatens to turn them into a sewage treatment plant. Their only hope? Open a theater. Two actors play over 20 roles in a world of farce, love, and desperation, proving once and for all that art can save the world. Through Saturday, February 8. 8 pm.
Saturday, January 11
41st Biannual Bridal Extravaganza Show
Here comes the brides once again, as the largest bridal planning showcase in the U.S. returns to Houston. Future brides, bridesmaids, mothers-of-the-bride, grooms, family, and wedding planners will have their pick of over 225 vendors that cater exclusively to the wedding industry. The show will feature cake samples, décor, flowers, multiple fashion shows, Instagram walls for selfies, prizes, speaker presentations on the latest bridal fashion and trends, and entertainment from Houston’s top wedding professionals. 11 am (noon Sunday).
Houston Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival
The Houston Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival will feature chocolates in a multitude of decadent presentations – from sweet hand-rolled truffles to melted chocolate fondue and a selection of bean-to-bar artisan chocolates. There will be champagne, prosecco, premium wines, and whiskies. Cupcakes, cookies, cakes, candies, popcorn, donuts, plus other savory items like pretzels will be served. More than just a chocolate festival, included in the ticket price is a tasting glass to enjoy unlimited wine and whiskey. 11:30 am.
The Music Box Theater presents "Best of Music Box 2024"
The Music Box Theater cast and band will present a limited engagement show celebrating 2024 — the year that was. They'll bring back their favorite tunes from the 2024 season, including hits from the '60s, '70s, '80s, and '90s. Song selections include “Heard it Through the Grapevine,” “All Along the Watchtower,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” and more. Through Saturday, February 8. 7:30 pm.
Houston Symphony presents "An Eschenbach & Bruckner Birthday Celebration"
The Houston Symphony will perform Bruckner’s sweeping and expansive Symphony No. 4, which captivates from the opening horn call to the heart-pounding, brass-filled finale. The concert will celebrate the 200th anniversary of Bruckner’s birthday and the upcoming 85th birthday of former music director Christoph Eschenbach, who will be the conductor. 7:30 pm (2 pm Sunday).
Sunday, January 12
Alamo Drafthouse LaCenterra presents World of Animation: Mind Game
Buckle in and prepare to surrender yourself to an exhilarating and wildly entertaining ride from 2004. Audiences will begin to grasp what they are in for early on as loser Nishi, too wimpy to try to save his childhood sweetheart from gangsters, is shot in the butt by a soccer-playing psychopath, projecting Nishi into the afterlife. In this limbo, God tells him to walk toward the light. But Nishi runs like hell in the other direction and returns to Earth a changed man, driven to live each moment to the fullest. Noon.
The Italian Cultural & Community Center presents Festa della Befana
According to legend, the three wise men asked la Befana to come with them to bring gifts to baby Jesus. La Befana declined, saying she was too busy with her housework. When she changed her mind, she searched far and wide trying to catch up to them, but to no avail. This weekend, the Italian Cultural & Community Center of Houston will present its annual Festa della Befana, where kids and families can enjoy an afternoon of tombola and meet la Befana, who will bring sweets for the children in attendance. 3 pm.
CMCH Annual Musical Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
The Community Music Center of Houston’s Scott Joplin Community Chamber Orchestra will be celebrating MLK Day early with its annual birthday tribute concert to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., to be held at St. Mary of the Purification Church. This event will honor Dr. King’s legacy of courage, hope, and unity through the joy and inspiration of live music. It’ll be an unforgettable early evening of music, community, and reflection. Admission is free. 5 pm.