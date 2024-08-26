The Houston Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival will feature chocolates in a multitude of decadent presentations – from sweet hand-rolled truffles to melted chocolate fondue and a selection of bean-to-bar artisan chocolates. There will be champagne, prosecco and premium wines, and whiskies. Cupcakes, cookies, cakes, candies, macarons, cake pops, bean-to-bar chocolates, popcorn, donuts, plus other savory items like pretzels, artisan cheeses, and charcuterie will be served.

More than just a chocolate festival, included in the ticket price is a tasting glass to enjoy unlimited wine and whiskey.