Here are the top 10 things to do in Houston this weekend

We've somehow arrived to the end of 2021, so expect celebrations from Thursday through Friday (find them all here). Aside from those New Year's Eve bashes, look for some fun standup comedy, a party just for kids, dinosaurs in downtown, an epic house music party, and a trill music show.

Stay safe this weekend and have the happiest New Year. Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, December 30

La Orquesta Salmerum at Sambuca Houston

Kick off the weekend with dinner and salsa vibes from the 12-piece orchestra, complete with a full complement of horns and Latin rhythm section. This musician ensemble is the best at their craft and are recognized internationally, as they have been asked to accompany some of the biggest names in salsa when they come to Texas. This is definitely for all the people who want to close out the New Year on a spicy, sexy note. 7 pm.

Improv Houston presents Steve Treviño

Steve Treviño is fast becoming one of the country’s hottest comics and the new voice for the 21st century Mexican American. Finding his way from a Hispanic upbringing in a small South Texas town to living his dream in Hollywood has infused Treviño’s comedy with a “Tex-Mex” sensibility. As a performer, he has a uniquely American voice that transcends anything about ethnicity, making him universally relatable. 10:15 pm (7:30 and 10 pm Friday).

Friday, December 31

Children’s Museum Houston’s Rockin’ New Year’s Bash

Kids finally don’t have to stay up until midnight to celebrate the New Year. This daytime bash is the city’s longest-running, New Year’s Eve celebration just for them. This end-of-year party will ring in the New Year at the stroke of 11 am, noon and 1 pm with ball drops, just like in Times Square. Musical talents will spotlight this celebration, complete with countdowns, ball drops and a DJ dance after-party. 11 am.

“KISS ME @ Midnight” New Year’s Eve Dinner Party Affair

KISS, Houston’s newest vibe dining hotspot, is inviting guests to ring in 2022 with this swinging party. The sleek new social dining experience in Washington Heights is accepting reservations for its NYE celebration, featuring a decadent prix fixe menu (curated by Chef Ossume Collins), champagne, vibe beats, and some very cool photo ops to capture and share those ‘countdown to 2022’ moments. 5 pm.

New Year's Eve at Margaritaville Lake Resort

Looking for a fun and festive place to dine on New Year’s Eve? Head to Margaritaville Lake Resort for a lineup of tasty options at several of the resort’s tropical-inspired restaurants. LandShark Bar & Grill will have a full menu, along with live music from Dan Golvach. Meanwhile, License to Chill Bar & Café is offering an exclusive four-course, prix fixe menu for guests that would like an elevated, NYE dining experience. 5 pm.

Saturday, January 1

Dino and Dragon Stroll at George R. Brown Convention Center

This Saturday and Sunday, Dino and Dragon Stroll is the only North American tour that lets spectators get up-close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons. Nowhere else can you encounter colossal-sized dinosaurs ranging from babies to the huge Brachiosaurus standing 20 feet tall and 36 feet long, the massive Mamenchisaurus standing over 2 stories high and 60 feet long, and the gigantic Apatosaurus that is 24 ft. tall and 65 feet long, just to name a few. 10 am.

Praia Urbana New Year's Day 2022

After great success at its new location, Praia Urbana ("urban beach" in Portuguese), the longest-running and largest outdoor house music and techno festival in Texas, returns to Bauhaus on New Year's Day as your first daytime party of 2022. Begin the new year with headliners Mark Knight, Junior Sanchez, David Berrie, and Scotty Boy, as well as more than 20 of Urbana's favorite local and regional artists. 2 pm.

Still Trill at Axelrad

If you want to start the New Year by checking out live music for a worthy cause, Axelrad Beer Garden and Trills the Season has got this show, which benefits Houston Food Bank. BNG (Brew Nosaprise Grinch), Tony Badd, Free Radicals, Frank Synato and Shrey Day will be giving the live performances, while Comp One, Hiram and Ichihara Valdez will be providing DJ sets. The whole day's events will be outside and distanced. 4 pm.

Sunday, January 2

The Menil Collection presents "Niki de Saint Phalle in the 1960s" closing day

The Menil Collection is about to wrap up the first show to focus on the experimental and prolific work of French American artist Niki de Saint Phalle (1930-2002), featuring numerous works from European collections displayed in the United States for the first time. This exhibit brings together major paintings, assemblages, and sculptures from this prolific chapter in the artist’s career, as well as extensive film and photographic documentation from the Menil Collection Archives. 11 am.

The Riot Comedy Show presents Current with Patrick Eady and Chad Alexander

The Riot over at Rudyard's British Pub presents this new, Sunday comedy show (produced by comedians Brian Gendron & Drew Jordan), where current events, trends and topics are open to jokes. Patrick Eady and Chad Alexander will host this contemporary showcase of up-to-date jokes and the witty comedians who wrote them. 8 pm.