Here are the hottest New Year's Eve parties happening in Houston

As Houstonians prepare to ring in a new year, locals are naturally keeping an eye on the omicron and COVID breakthroughs, and the subsequent closures. For now, these spots have confirmed New Year's Eve parties.

Look for an international electronic superstar's visit, a 007-themed affair, food and drink soirees, and some can't-miss drag shows. Stay safe and toast 2022 with these choice celebrations.

Batanga will ring in the New Year with a no-cover celebration. Enjoy a special offer of filet mignon and crab cake for $49, party favors, a champagne toast at midnight and live music from DJ Steve. 7 pm.

Bobcat Teddy's Ice House, that beloved Heights haunt, will be hosting a party with a special champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight. They will also be hitting people with party favors and live music all night. 8 pm.

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations will host a celebration featuring a four-course dinner for $60/person. The evening will also feature a live DJ and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Reservations are strongly encouraged. 6 pm.

Clé Houston kicks New Year's Ever weekend off on Thursday, December 30 with dance music icon DEADMAU5. Things keep going with a James Bond-themed New Years Eve celebration, dubbed "007 NYE." Nab tickets and reservations for both events online.

Grooves of Houston will have a NYE masquerade ball, a VIP casino lounge, a New Year's champagne toast, a midnight breakfast buffet and sounds from DJ Kiotti and other local DJs. Tables, sections and bottle service are available starting at $100. 7 pm.

House of Blues' Foundation Room will be taking you back to the Clinton era with a NYE edition of "If It Don't Feel Like '90s RNB." Keith Jacobs and Phill Wade will serve as the hosts, while Donnie Houston and the Ken Chatman Project will provide the grooves. 9 pm.

Julep has got a party complete with a NYE champagne cocktail menu, tunes by DJ Cherry Like Bounce starting at 10 pm and a complimentary champagne or bourbon toast at midnight. Reserve a booth at $500 or a table at $250 (both up to four guests). 4 pm.

March Restaurant will have a Spanish-inspired NYE, with a six-course and nine-course menu full of Spanish delicacies. If you want to ring in the New Year with boops of champagne and bumps of caviar, the lounge will also be open at 9 pm. 6 pm.

Roots Wine Bar calls its party "2021: What a Drag!" Things will kick off with a champagne welcome and hors d'oeuvres, followed by a five-course tasting menu with wine pairing. Then, the show begins with local drag performers and a DJ to help ring in the new year. 7 pm.

The Rustic Downtown will bring in Houston’s own DJ Hiram to spin some tunes as people anticipate the countdown to midnight. The event is free with an RSVP, but seating is first come, first served. 8:30 pm.

Sekai Night and Day will have visiting DJ SICKICK, the latest masked DJ to make a big splash in the EDM game (he’s well-known on TikTok for providing most-used sounds), come in and help ring in the New Year. 10:30 pm.

Spire will get all fabulous for its end-of-the-year spectacular. They got various packages of bottle service — in both the upstairs and downstairs areas — if you show up with ten of your closest friends. 9 pm.

Weights + Measures is going all drag with its "Glitter + Glam 2021" party. Starting with a three-course dinner, the real party will start at 9:30 pm, with a DJ and drag show, featuring guest DJ Al Farb and some of Houston's top drag performers. 6 pm.