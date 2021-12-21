Theatre Under the Stars cancels all performances of holiday production due to COVID outbreak

The local outbreak of Omicron and COVID-19 cases has now claimed a popular entertainment production. Theatre Under The Stars announced that it has canceled all remaining performances of Disney’s The Little Mermaid through December 24.

This comes in response to break-through COVID-19 cases among the cast and crew, per a press release, and thus in compliance with the operating guidelines of the artist unions working with the theater group.

“Despite working diligently over the last several days to find alternatives allowing the show to go forward as scheduled, we have exhausted all of our resources which would have allowed us to proceed,” TUTS noted in a press release.

Those needing ticket refunds or more information are instructed to contact the organization’s box office via email at guestservices@tuts.com.

“We know how disappointing this is for you so many of you have made us your holiday tradition and we are deeply apologetic,” said TUTS artistic director Dan Knechtges in a statement. “We were so looking forward to sharing the magic and joy of The Little Mermaid with you, your friends, and families.”

TUTS isn’t the only local entity faced with COVID closures. As CultureMap’s Eric Sandler reports, myriad restaurants closed over the weekend due to the outbreak.

On December 20, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo raised the county COVID-19 threat level to orange, the first raise since November 2020. As of December 20, the county’s current cases number 12,562, per the county online hub.