Whether you just discovered it during quarantine or have been an avid player for years, gaming is one of the hottest hobbies to have right now.

But in order to get the most fun of it, the right equipment is essential. And no one would know more about the best gadgets and gear than Chase Mason, aka Yo_Boy_Roy, aka the famous YouTuber, Twitch partner, and verified TikTok star with hundreds of thousands of followers.

The Dallas-Fort Worth-based gamer teamed up with Samsung to showcase some of his favorite gift ideas for the holiday season. You'll appreciate his advice, but whether you're buying them for yourself or someone else is entirely up to you.

Galaxy Note20 Ultra

When we were younger and going on long car trips, my brother and I would literally plug a 24-inch TV into the car and play Wii. We would go to these elaborate lengths to play the games we wanted to on the go — because our phones weren't offering the ones we were already playing at home — and now it's so easy to just play on my phone, anywhere and any time.

The processing power of this phone is so insane, with its sharp graphics and ability to adapt on the fly (you can even disable notifications so there are zero distractions while you're playing). It has 5G capabilities, and will adjust its processing power so that you're always running at peak power with no lag.

I know it can be intimidating to switch phones, but it was night and day when I tried the Galaxy and saw how much better it was for playing games. Plus, you get a really awesome camera.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

For just $15 a month, you can get access to and play more than 100 of the most popular games instantly through the cloud. But when you purchase the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, your first three months are free.

New games are added all the time, and you also get exclusive member content and access to Xbox Live Gold, the most advanced multiplayer network.

Samsung MOGA XP5-X Plus bluetooth controller

You can actually plug this controller directly into your Note20 or set it up to run on Bluetooth — it's all about options.

I played in a PUBG tournament a few months ago, just on my phone and with a controller, and it was difficult to control everything. This controller lets you play on your phone like you're playing on a Xbox. Using it is way better for me than going without.

Logitech G Pro wireless gaming mouse

I've been using this mouse for two and a half years now, mainly because it's got such a long battery life. You might think a wireless mouse would be a disadvantage in gaming because of latency, but there's virtually no lag whatsoever and you can fully customize its sensitivity.

Its wireless design also plays to the cleanliness of what's on your desk (ie no wire snaking around). Here's my pro tip: Get two so you'll always have one charged up and ready to go.

Ducky One keyboard

This isn't your typical keyboard. It's 60 percent of what a normal keyboard is — a lot smaller — and has the outline of the QWERTY keys but that's where the similarity ends. When I was in college I didn't have room on my desk for an extravagant keyboard, I only needed the basics. This one has no number pad and is very compact.

You can also customize most of the buttons when you're ordering, like choosing colors other than black and white or setting the backlighting colors. It really stands out on your desk, and gives you exactly what you need without anything extra.

Bonus gift idea: A better router

I recently moved back in with my parents and the internet is terrible. I'm thinking of getting a gaming router so everyone can have an easier time online.