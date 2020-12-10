Here are the top 8 things to do in Houston this weekend

As Christmas quickly approaches, more events around town are moving to virtual offerings. Stream some Latin-American bass music or hang with a Season 12 American Idol finalist from Houston.

For those who want to get out and about, there's a visit with Santa, a Harry Potter-themed event, Sunday brunch, and even a candle-making workshop for crafty gift-givers.

Enjoy our best bets for your weekend fun.

Thursday, December 10

Red Bull Estados Unidos de Bass in Austin

Last week, Red Bull kicked off its second annual Red Bull Estados Unidos de Bass series, which showcases the bi-cultural sounds of Latin-inspired, American bass music. This year, the event has gone virtual, celebrating Latinx music across the U.S. From Thursday through Saturday, sets will be streaming out of Austin, featuring production stalwart Maceo Plex, Las Cruxes founder/director Veronica Ortuño and DJs from the Austin-based collective Peligrosa. 10 pm (6 pm Saturday).

Gastrochurch presents Hogwarts Christmas Village

Potter fans, you still can appreciate Hogwarts-related stuff this holiday season. From Thursday through Saturday, Gastrochurch will present this village, where visitors can drink butterbeer, play Harry Potter trivia, and raise money for a good cause. Once guests enter Diagon Alley, they’ll be given a car pass that will unlock the rest of the wizarding world for everyone in their vehicle. 6 pm.

Friday, December 11

The Women’s Fund presents Virtual Holiday Luncheon and Concert

The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency is hosting this virtual luncheon/concert, featuring — via Zoom — native Houstonian and Season 12 American Idol finalist Vincent Powell. Guests are invited to pick up their three-course lunch and demi bottle of bubbles from Tony’s, as well as be the first to hear Christmas with Vincent Powell & Houston Ensemble, a compilation that features original tunes and holiday classics. Noon.

Da Camera presents Tyshawn Sorey: Perle Noire

With this virtual event, soprano Julia Bullock, composer/pianist/percussionist Tyshawn Sorey and the International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE) will be hitting audiences with this tribute to the great Josephine Baker. This unique and poignant evening will honor the brilliance, daring, public courage, and private tragedies of the icon who created a singing, dancing declaration of independence and blazed a trail of irresistible challenge and charm in France in the 1920s. 7 pm.

Saturday, December 12

Kings Harbor presents Holiday at the Harbor

All ages will certainly get their festive-activities on at this free holiday extravaganza, going down at the Kingwood waterfront village. Activities will include complimentary photos with Santa, a holiday market by Arts by Aaron, hot chocolate, and cookies provided by Chimichurri's South American Grill and Sharky's Waterfront Grill, holiday-themed slushes available for purchase at The Berry Bar and a gift-card drive benefiting L3 Foundation. 1 pm.

Emancipation Park Conservancy presents Holiday in the Tre

Emancipation Park Conservancy's second-annual Holiday in the Tre will be going virtual this year, over at the Conservancy's Facebook page. This event will feature multi-Grammy winner David De La Garza, The Voicefinalist Shawn Sounds and Houston favorites Nesha Cortez and Patrice Dominique. There will also be bike and toy giveaways, a virtual tree lighting sponsored by Reliant Energy and a few special-guest appearances. 2 pm.

Sunday, December 13

Sunday Brunch with Lawndale featuring 2020 Lawndale Lending Library Silent Auction

It's gonna be art, libations, and a picnic brunch provided by Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen as Lawndale Art Center hits us with this iteration of Sunday Brunch with Lawndale. Guests can support Lawndale’s exhibitions and programs at this brunch, which will be at Lawndale’s newly renovated, Mary E. Bawden Sculpture Garden. This will also feature the silent auction of their 2020 Lawndale Lending Library Collection. Seating is limited to 50 guests. 11 am.

Candle-Making Workshop at Urban South - HTX

Hey, who feels like making candles this weekend? Well, The Streets at New Orleans, Good. Coffee HTX and Urban South — HTX are joining forces for this certain-to-be-alcohol-heavy, candle-making workshop. Tickets include guided instruction on the candle-making process, the choice between a custom message label or a pre-made label, all supplies needed to make an 8-ounce, coconut blend wax candle, coffee, and a free beer tasting. 4 pm.