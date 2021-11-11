New Houston yoga experience stretches into dazzling Van Gogh immersive exhibit

With the stress of the holiday season, work life, the Astros World Series loss, and more, Houstonians couldn’t be blamed for needing a little respite and relaxation. Perfect timing, then, for an immersive new yoga experience pairing a buzzy interactive art and a nice stretch.

The Immersive Van Gogh exhibit (1314 Brittmoore Rd.) has partnered with Lifeway Foods for “Gogh with Lifeway Kefir Immersive Yoga” (see what they did there?). Visitors of all experience levels are invited to drop their mats and stretch out with a certified yoga instructor who will lead classes during the multi-sensory, all-encompassing Immersive Van Gogh experience.

Classes are on now and cost $54.99 per person and class. Those interested can reserve a spot and class online.

Press materials promise that the event will open “the aperture of your senses.” The 35-minute flow yoga course is designed to challenge the body and inspire the mind; choreographed in harmony with the music, sounds, light and moving images from Van Gogh’s vast catalogue of masterpieces.

Swag will include a Lifeway Kefir packed with probiotics designed to assist in recovery from their yoga session. Guests are invited to remain in the exhibit following the class to take in the dynamic projections. Importantly, all guests must wear a face covering at all times during their visit and should arrive dressed for class with their own yoga mats.

Not to be confused with the current Van Gogh interactive offering (though again, one couldn’t be blamed), this stunning — and original — show animates some of the most iconic works of humanity’s most important and notable artists.

Equally a star player in the production is the music, some by Italian composer Luca Longobardi, along with a classic from Edith Piaf, and even a tune from Radiohead lead singer Thom Yorke. Masterpieces come alive via some 60,600 frames of video, totaling 90,000,000 pixels and more than 500,000 cubic feet of projections.

Giant walls dance with images of workers in fields, which then wipe to floral settings, or memorable imagery from Van Gogh’s instantly recognizable pieces such as Mangeurs de Pommes de Terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers,1888), La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889), and the unforgettable Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889).

Even the floor — lined with circles to stand or sit on for social distancing — is a piece of art, which seems a perfect “mat” for this yoga experience.

---

For more information, visit houstonvangogh.com or call 844-307-4644. Follow on social media at @vangoghhouston on Facebook and Instagram.