Travis Scott rolls out Astroworld Week of golf, softball, films, and more

As people get ready for Travis Scott and his Astroworld Festival in November, it’s just been announced that there will also be a week full of events leading up to the two-day fest.

Known as Astroworld Week, these new events across Scott’s hometown of Houston are all meant to raise awareness and proceeds in support of his nonprofit organization, Cactus Jack Foundation, whose mission is to empower and enrich the lives of youth in Houston and beyond by providing access to both education and creative resources while ensuring long-term success.

On Tuesday, November 2 and Wednesday, November 3, there will be a Cactus Jack x Nike Pop-Up via SNKRS Pass at Space Village.

Also on Wednesday, there will be the Cactus Jack Foundation’s Celebrity Golf Tournament, at Woodlands Country Club; the unveiling of the Cactus Jack x Nike Jordan Brand Basketball Court at Sunnyside Community Center.

Additionally, Scott will unveil Cactus Jack Gardens, a collaborative effort between Houston Independent School District (HISD), Cactus Jack Foundation, the City of Houston, and several community partners to introduce Houston-area students to learning opportunities related to agriculture, food and nutrition, entrepreneurship, and enhanced life skills development, at Young Elementary School.

Also look for the Cactus Jack Design Center, an innovative hub and youth center connecting high school students to educational resources, hands-on training, and mentorship that aims to unlock new pathways to career, college, and workforce opportunities in graphic and fashion design, at TX/RX Labs, according a press release.

On Thursday, November 4, the Cactus Jack Foundation Fall Classic Softball Game at Minute Maid Park features an all-star lineup of athletes and entertainers in support of Scott’s foundation and the City of Houston. Grab tickets here.

And, on Monday November 8, Astroworld Festival and A24 will present a screening of the movie Red Rocket, shot in the Houston area (Texas City; Port Arthur), at Moonstruck Drive-In. Scott will be in attendance along with director Sean Baker and the cast.

For more details, schedules, and more, visit AstroworldFest.com.