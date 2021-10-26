Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival returns to Houston with A-list lineup

Travis Scott has recently released the rundown of artists who’ll be performing at the third-annual Astroworld Festival, taking place Friday, November 5, and Saturday, November 6, at NRG Park.

Similar to years past, fans at Astroworld will soon be treated to a festival experience like no other as every detail is an extension of Scott’s personal creativity and unique vision.

Scott will soon welcome some of the most sought-after names in hip-hop and R&B to perform, alongside a number of critically acclaimed and creative artists that Scott personally hand-picked to join in on the fall festivities.

Along with Scott, who’ll once again serve as the headlining performer, expect a wide array of rappers, including Young Thug, Bad Bunny, Lil Baby, BIA, 21 Savage, Chief Keef, Roddy Ricci, and Houston’s very own Don Toliver. There will even be an appearance from New Orleans rap legend Master P.

Over on the R & B side of things, there will be performances from SZA and Earth, Wind and Fire. You’ll also get some alternative grooves courtesy of Tame Impala and Toro y Moi.

To commemorate the lineup news, the festival has also released today a limited number of two-day GA tickets to the 2021 event, which are on sale now.

Prices begin at $349.99, although fans are encouraged to purchase immediately as ticket supply is extremely limited.

For more information on the festival and who else will be performing, visit AstroworldFest.com.