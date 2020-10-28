Here are the top 8 things to do in Houston this weekend

This weekend promises some gorgeous weather and a chance to celebrate Halloween and Dia de los Muertos (check out our handy guides to all the events and food and drink happenings). Look for a cute Halloween "yappy hour" for furry friends, plus some gross and family-friendly fun at our beloved children's museum.

Or, catch dinner and a scary movie at a chic Houston hotel and some Halloween-themed tunes courtesy of the Houston Symphony.

Speaking of tunes, there's a chance to jam to Eddie Van Halen, too. Rock on with our weekend picks.

Thursday, October 29

Kinder Institute for Urban Research presents Urban Reads: Rucker C. Johnson

Rucker C. Johnson, acclaimed economist and professor of public policy at the University of California, Berkeley & faculty research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research, will discuss his new book, Children of the Dream: Why School Integration Works. Johnson asserts that school integration efforts in the '70s and '80s were overwhelmingly successful, and argues that we must renew our commitment to integration for the sake of all Americans. 12:15 pm.

Paw & Order F.A.C.T. - Halloween Yappy Hour at Osso & Kristalla

For all you dog lovers out there, you and your pet can also get in on the Halloween spirit. This event will feature a dog costume contest, food and drink specials, giveaways, and a raffle. Bring along your furry friend and enjoy complimentary pet treats from our sponsors, including Tito's Vodka. And even if you don't enter the contest, you can still dress up your dog in something spooky, since there will also be fun photo areas set up with Halloween-themed backdrops. 4 pm.

Friday, October 30

Dinner and a Movie Date Night at The Houstonian

The Houstonian is gonna have one fun dinner-and-a-movie planned this weekend. For starters, executive chef Neal Cox will have a four-course, seated menu themed to the movie, with sommelier Dat Le's cocktails and wine pairings. As for the movie, the original 1978 Halloween, it will be shown on ballroom screens with socially distanced seating. All the guests have to do is dress up like someone from their favorite, 1978 movie: Halloween, Superman, Up in Smoke, Animal House, etc. 6 pm.

Da Camera presents Steve Reich's Different Trains

Da Camera of Houston continues its fall season of virtual programming with this archival concert. The St. Lawrence String Quartet originally performed Reich’s groundbreaking work way back in April 2018. The concert will feature original synchronized video, and the interweaving of a live/pre-recorded string quartet with the sounds of trains, whistles, sirens, and recorded voices from the American past and fragmented memories of Holocaust survivors. 7 pm.

Saturday, October 31

Children's Museum Houston presents Halloween Grosstopia Watch Party

Children’s Museum Houston has been doing this thing all month long called Halloween Grosstopia, complete with “All-Time Access” videos to shock, startle, and connect you with our educators wherever you are -- at school, at home, at play, etc. They've saved the best for last this weekend with a watch party on Facebook Live, where they'll have blood making, snot prepping, and moon phase howling. Hey, we're sure your kids will dig it. 1 pm.

Houston Symphony presents Live from Jones Hall: Haunted Halloween POPS

Grab some spooky spirits (we're assuming that means booze) and have an at-home Halloween party as the Houston Symphony presents a virtual night of spooky throwbacks. Michael Krajewski, who served as the Houston Symphony's principal POPS conductor for 17 seasons, leads spine-tingling classics like In the Hall of the Mountain King, music from Psycho, Harry Potter, Ghostbusters, and more in this special livestream. 8 pm.

Sunday, November 1

The Women's Fund presents 10th Annual Rockin’ Resiliency Luncheon

The Rockin’ Resiliency Luncheon has been transformed into a virtual event. You’ll be able to enjoy the same education panel discussion, an inspiring luncheon speaker, auction items you love to bid on and a Baubles and Bubbles Champagne Raffle, right from the comfort of your own home. You can make the luncheon memorable by hosting a watch party with a small group of your friends from home. 12:30 pm.

The Eagles and Van Halen at Space City Shows

Pop-up drive-in theater Space City Shows will be hitting audiences with a double-dose of good, all-American rock — live (pre-recorded, that is) in concert. First off, is the legendary Eagles, that gang of California rock stars who are probably responsible for the births of so many Whole Foods shoppers out there. Then, later on, in memory of the late Eddie Van Halen, there will be a concert showing of the one-and-only Van Halen. (We don't know if it's David or Sammy who'll be fronting 'em though.) 4:30 pm.