World's largest bounce house springs into Houston for 2 hoppin' weekends

Houstonians ready for more bounce for the ounce are in luck. Big Bounce America, known as the world’s largest bounce house by the Guinness Book of World Records, will be in Houston for two weekends.

Locals can spring into action at the biggest touring bounce house event Friday, October 22 through Sunday, October 24, and again, Friday, October 29 through Sunday, October 31 at AVEVA Stadium (2055 Mowery Rd).

Boasting a 13,000-square-foot — and appropriately dubbed — World’s Largest Bounce House. A new addition, the newly added Sport Slam features a customized sports arena, while an more than 900-foot-long obstacle course, named The Giant, presents an agility challenge.

Fitting for Space City, a unique, space-themed wonderland called airSPACE promises to be a real blast.

Tickets are available online now, start at $19, and are expected to sell out quickly, a press release notes. All-Access tickets (encouraged) include a three-hour pass to the event, including a timed session on The World’s Largest Bounce House, as well as unlimited access to Sport Slam, The Giant, and airSPACE.

Here’s a breakdown of the attractions, per press materials:

The World’s Largest Bounce House

At 32 feet tall and covering more than 13,000 square feet, the inflatable juggernaut has been certified by Guinness as the world’s largest bounce house.

Kick off those sneakers and hop on giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers, and basketball hoops alongside friendly, oversized characters of various colors, shapes and sizes for those all-important IG snaps and stories.

A resident DJ will turn up the party, hosting games, competitions, and spinning tunes. Fun ranges from all-ages to adult-only sessions.

Sport Slam

New for 2021, Sport Slam rolls out goals, nets, hoops ,and balls of every size, plus a ‘battle zone’ where visitors compete to see who can stay on their podium longest.

The Giant

Ninja Warrior types will flip for the 50 weird and colorful different obstacles that end with a grand finale monster slide.

airSPACE

Take off with friendly aliens, spaceships, moon craters, and more. Descend a five-lane slide, plus a huge 25-foot inflatable alien at the center of the action, three ball pits ,and a maze where bouncers can get lost in space.

For tickets, packages, and more information, visit the official site.