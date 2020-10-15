Here are the top 8 things to do in Houston this weekend

This weekend offers up some drive-in laughs, dog-friendly fun for National Fetch Day, and some totally stroll-worthy local markets. Meanwhile, the ballet spins to a virtual performance, while a local theater company pays homage to the legendary Stevie Wonder.

Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, October 15

Houston Ballet presents A Night at Jacob’s Pillow

This weekend is the last time you can check out this virtual ballet, which made its world premiere in August 2018 at the historic Ted Shawn Theater. This ballet will also feature never-before-seen footage of Just by Stanton Welch. Commissioned by Jacob's Pillow for the company's return to its famous summer festival after 40 years, Welch's edgy choreography showcases the dancer's raw emotion while exploring the heartbreak of lost love. 10 am.

A.D. Players presents Signed, Sealed, Delivered: John-Mark McGaha Sings Stevie Wonder

Now that the real Stevie Wonder has recently decided to part ways with longtime Motown, perhaps now would be a good time to have somebody take you back to those classic songs the Grammy-winning legend did for the label. Singer and multi-instrumentalist John-Mark McGaha (The Ray Charles Legacy, Smokey Joe's Cafe) will pay tribute to Wonder and his music with this show, which will run through Sunday, October 31. 7:30 pm (3 and 8 pm Saturday; 2:30 pm Sunday).

Friday, October 16

The Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival

Like so many things that have been popping off during these pandemic times, the Woodlands Waterway Arts Festival is going virtual. A celebration that is designed to bring the joy of fine art and fine crafts into the homes of art lovers in the community and beyond, the festival will also have a VIP Art Dash Party on Friday. It will be transformed into an intimate, virtual experience with an online “happy hour” and raffle for art by featured artist and naturalist Christina Smith. 10 am.

Bert Kreischer at Moonstruck Drive-In

Bert Kreischer has been making some cool moves lately. Earlier this week, his new show The Cabin with Bert Kreischer debuted on Netflix, where he and fellow comic buddies rough it in the woods. But you can still see him in his element: onstage, with his shirt off, telling embarrassing but usually funny stories. The thing is, you’re gonna have to be in your car to take that in. He’s just one of several comics as of late who’ve been hitting the road and playing drive-ins across the country. 10:30 pm.

Saturday, October 17

Canines and Croissants at CityPlace

Saturday is National Fetch Day, and CityPlace has an event where you can spend some quality time with your beloved pet. This complimentary, pet-friendly event will feature professional dog portraits, pet adoptions from Special Pals, vet consultations from Banfield Pet Hospital, and live music from musician Lloyd Hughes. Vendors such as Furrever Doggies, MexiPaws Boutique, and Natural Pawz will be on site offering delicious treats and handmade accessories for dogs of every breed and size. 10 am.

Jack Rabbit Gallery presents "Nostalgia!" opening reception

Jack Rabbit Gallery, the Heights-located spot which prides itself on being “not your typical art gallery,” has an exhibition debuting this weekend that, judging from the title, may have some spectators affectionately reminiscing about certain points in time. This group show features new paintings and photo composite works by Elisabeth Ladwig, Matthew Paoletti, Tom Jean Webb, and more. It will be on view through Tuesday, December 1. 6 pm.

Sunday, October 18

Wanderlust Market HTX

Well, this looks like a fun, bohemian time had by all. Head over to East Downtown (that’s EaDo, for people in the know) every Sunday and take in four hours of outdoor shopping, live music, games, food trucks, a full bar, and oh-so-much more. No flights are needed to discover international foods, textiles, artisan products, games ,and performances representing countries from all over the world. 11am.

Art Hop at Sawyer Yards

Have you ever visited a bunch of art studios and said to yourself, “Do you know what would make this better? Beer!” Holler Brewing Co. will be making your dreams come true with this ale-saturated tour throughout Sawyer Yards. Each participant will pick up his or her map at Holler, grab some beer to-go and visit multiple stops to chat with artists and view artwork on display. There will also be prizes given out by the artists, as well as a prize from Holler if you visit five stops. 3 pm.